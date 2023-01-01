New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

By Alasdair Clark
January 1 2023, 12.35pm Updated: January 1 2023, 6.48pm
Ice gritter in Dundee
Locals have been warned of disruption as temperatures plunge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow warning for ice in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

The severe weather alert for ice has been put in place across Scotland from 6pm on Sunday until 11am on January 2.

Locals have been warned of potential disruption with temperatures expected to drop below freezing from around 4pm.

Lows of -4°C are forecast across Tayside and Fife overnight and into Monday morning, however wind is likely to make it feel even colder.

Icy road warning

Issuing the yellow alert, the Met Office said Scots should be aware of the potential to slip and fall on icy surfaces.

The warning also says patches of ice are also expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said it would be an “unsettled” New Year weekend, with Scotland bearing the brunt of the bad weather.

The cold snap is the result of a cyclone which sent temperatures plunging in the US last week.

Severe weather Fife - flash fllods
Flash floods in Fife earlier this week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It follows more severe weather earlier in the week, with flash floods reported across the region as a result of pre-Hogmanay downpours.

Cars were submerged in Fife, with travel chaos as many water-logged road were forced to close.

15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption

