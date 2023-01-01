New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow warning for ice in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

The severe weather alert for ice has been put in place across Scotland from 6pm on Sunday until 11am on January 2.

Locals have been warned of potential disruption with temperatures expected to drop below freezing from around 4pm.

Lows of -4°C are forecast across Tayside and Fife overnight and into Monday morning, however wind is likely to make it feel even colder.

Icy road warning

Issuing the yellow alert, the Met Office said Scots should be aware of the potential to slip and fall on icy surfaces.

The warning also says patches of ice are also expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said it would be an “unsettled” New Year weekend, with Scotland bearing the brunt of the bad weather.

The cold snap is the result of a cyclone which sent temperatures plunging in the US last week.

It follows more severe weather earlier in the week, with flash floods reported across the region as a result of pre-Hogmanay downpours.

Cars were submerged in Fife, with travel chaos as many water-logged road were forced to close.