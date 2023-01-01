Carnoustie New Year’s dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023 By Alasdair Clark January 1 2023, 2.46pm Updated: January 1 2023, 3.46pm The annual dook has taken place for over 25 years. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Teen, 17, taken to hospital after crash near Arbroath Wartime Morse code instructor Jane Oliphant, from Fife, marks 100th birthday in her Forfar… Angus family step up fundraising efforts knowing 'Kirrie army' has Caitlin's back Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent… Perth and Kinross and Angus residents warned over potential flooding 6 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – where are they and how much… Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers' eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 4 When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire Irish fan's parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address Most Read 1 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 2 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 3 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 4 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 5 Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row 6 Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown 7 Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus 8 Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop 9 Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year More from The Courier TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking… Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine 50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's… Pillagers of Scotland's east coast: How The Greatest Viking legacy of late-author Desmond Seward… Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home Editor's Picks Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community’s relationship with Covid-19 vaccine Loch Leven toxic algae problems ‘clearly getting worse’, says councillor Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award nomination Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions