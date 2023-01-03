Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie bagpiper has told of her shock after a parcel from a fan found its way to her home all the way from Ireland – despite not having a proper address on it.

Katie Robertson, known as the Wheeled Piper, has built up more than 11,000 followers on Facebook.

Fans enjoy seeing the exploits of the 16-year-old, who uses a wheelchair full-time.

She was recently sent a pair of tartan trousers from one follower in Galway, with the package simply addressed to “The Wheeled Piper, Carnoustie, Scotland” with a possible postcode on it.

‘Some people don’t give enough credit to the postal service’

Despite the lack of details, the trousers still found the teenager more than 330 miles away.

Katie told The Courier: “I can’t believe in a town with a population of over 12,000 it found its way to me.

“Some people don’t give enough credit to the postal service in the area, they never fail to do their job and do it well.”

Katie says locals have come to know where she stays thanks to her practising her bagpipes outside.

The musician, who has scoliosis and arthritis, cannot use her index finger on her right hand, so learned to play the pipes reversed with her hands upside down.

She said: “I’m honestly so grateful for the support I receive with my piping. To have so many people supporting me and my music is just unreal.

‘Insane’ support from around the world

“The trousers aren’t the first gift I have received from a fan. A Facebook fan and fellow piper wanted to send me one of their spare practice chanters.

“To have reached 11,000 followers on Facebook is just crazy. Every time a notification pops up it brings a smile to my face.

“Recently, one of my videos reached one million views. People from all around the world are watching them, it’s insane.”

Katie – who regularly performs in Dundee city centre and other parts of Tayside – is now waiting on the arrival of a specialist manual wheelchair, which was funded by online donations, and has bigger plans for the year ahead.

She added: “This chair will allow me to be pushed and play at the same time.

“I have my fingers crossed that hopefully a competing pipe band will be looking for a wheeled piper to join them in 2023.”

Can you help Katie find a pipe band to play with? Comment below or email ben.macdonald@dcthomson.co.uk