Perth and Kinross and Angus residents warned over potential flooding

Residents in Perth and Kinross and Angus are being warned of potential flooding.

Sepa’s flood alert runs from Thursday evening overnight into Friday.

It comes amid heavy rain in the region with towns including Perth, Dunkeld and Pitlochry covered by the alert.

It also covers parts of western Angus, including the area between Blairgowrie and Kirriemuir.

Sepa is warning that rain, combined with the effect of melting snow, could lead to some flooding from surface water and small watercourses, especially where the ground is already saturated.

The environment watchdog says this could lead to the flooding of land and roads, causing travel disruption in the area.

What is the forecast?

According to the Met Office – which has confirmed that 2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK – rain will clear across Tayside and Fife on Thursday evening before showers arrive in the west towards midnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with occasional showers and strong south-westerly winds.

It will become brighter in the afternoon with highs of 8°C but more rain will arrive in the west later.

Locals can expect a mix of brighter spells and blustery showers over the weekend.