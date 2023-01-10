Fans’ fury after Dundee v Dunfermline match called off less than an hour before kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Fans’ fury after Dundee v Dunfermline match called off less than an hour before kick-off

By Emma Duncan
January 10 2023, 8.32pm
The match was to take place at Dens Park in Dundee. Image: SNS Group.
The match was to take place at Dens Park in Dundee. Image: SNS Group.

Fans of Dundee and Dunfermline have angrily reacted after the match between the two was called off last minute.

The two sides were due to meet at Dens Park on Tuesday evening in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

The Dark Blues were set to welcome the League One leaders for the last-eight tie.

However James McPake’s return to his old haunt as visiting manager was postponed late on due to a waterlogged pitch.

Many fans were furious and criticised Dundee over the last minute decision.

Officials inspect the waterlogged Dens Park surface. Image: Craig Brown, Dunfermline Athletic.

The game was postponed just 45 minutes before kick off with no prior warning.

The reason given was heavy rainfall creating a waterlogged pitch.

Many fans hit out over the apparent lack of a pitch inspection announcement, with no indication of any issues up until 7pm.

In a statement on social media Dundee FC said: “Tonight’s match against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been called off due to heavy rainfall all day and into this evening.”

Many fans had either arrived at the stadium ready for the game or were on their way when the news broke.

Many have asked why the news was not announced earlier and are unhappy at the seeming lack of apology.

One fan called the news absolutely shocking, whilst others branded it “a shambles” and “a joke”.

Some are asking that fans who travelled to Dundee for the game be compensated.

Dundee fan Ross Batchelor said: “How that’s happened this late without a notice of an inspection is a joke, unfortunately. Fans will have already made the journey by now.”

Fellow fan Jamie Stewart said: “It’s been raining all day. This surely could’ve been decided before now. Fans will be travelling from Fife and other places. Shocking.”

Dunfermline fan David Shand said: “Amount of folk that will have travelled in that s****e weather. Could have done this a bit earlier surely or at least let people know inspection was going to happen.”

A new date for the last-eight clash will be announced in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

What the papers say – January 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – January 15
Nurses in England will stage another two days of walkouts this week following on from their industrial action in December (Jacob King/PA)
Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift
David Nash (Family handout/PA)
Family of student who died after remote GP meetings hopes for answers at inquest
Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice Awards (AP)
Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice…
Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would phase in a shift to salaried GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is gunning for a rare win at the home of rivals Tottenham. (Nigel French/PA)
Mikel Arteta racking his brains ‘trying to understand’ lack of away derby wins
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)
Next nurses’ strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
A police forensics officer works near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London, where three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 along with a seven-year-old girl have been injured near a church where a funeral was taking place. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.
Girl in critical condition and five more injured in gun attack outside church
Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston on Saturday (James Manning/PA)
Three women and girl injured in gun attack outside church memorial service
Mykhailo Mudryk looks set to join Chelsea (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Chelsea ‘very close’ to deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks