Fans’ fury after Dundee v Dunfermline match called off less than an hour before kick-off

Fans of Dundee and Dunfermline have angrily reacted after the match between the two was called off last minute.

The two sides were due to meet at Dens Park on Tuesday evening in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

The Dark Blues were set to welcome the League One leaders for the last-eight tie.

However James McPake’s return to his old haunt as visiting manager was postponed late on due to a waterlogged pitch.

Many fans were furious and criticised Dundee over the last minute decision.

The game was postponed just 45 minutes before kick off with no prior warning.

The reason given was heavy rainfall creating a waterlogged pitch.

Many fans hit out over the apparent lack of a pitch inspection announcement, with no indication of any issues up until 7pm.

In a statement on social media Dundee FC said: “Tonight’s match against Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy has been called off due to heavy rainfall all day and into this evening.”

Many fans had either arrived at the stadium ready for the game or were on their way when the news broke.

Imagine waiting until less than an hour before kickoff to tell supporters. Pathetic. — 🇬🇧 (@1872CE) January 10, 2023

Many have asked why the news was not announced earlier and are unhappy at the seeming lack of apology.

One fan called the news absolutely shocking, whilst others branded it “a shambles” and “a joke”.

Shambles, just driven through from Edinburgh for game to be cancelled 45 minutes before kick off? — Calum McKenzie (@mckenziecalum) January 10, 2023

Some are asking that fans who travelled to Dundee for the game be compensated.

Dundee fan Ross Batchelor said: “How that’s happened this late without a notice of an inspection is a joke, unfortunately. Fans will have already made the journey by now.”

Fellow fan Jamie Stewart said: “It’s been raining all day. This surely could’ve been decided before now. Fans will be travelling from Fife and other places. Shocking.”

Dunfermline fan David Shand said: “Amount of folk that will have travelled in that s****e weather. Could have done this a bit earlier surely or at least let people know inspection was going to happen.”

A new date for the last-eight clash will be announced in due course.