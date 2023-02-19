Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been taken to hospital following a head-on collision in Comrie.

Emergency services attended the two-car crash on the B907 following the incident which was reported at 1.23pm.

The extent of the injuries or any details about those injured has not yet been released.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since been re-opened.

Fire engines and air ambulance

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on road crash in Main Street, Comrie.

“We sent two two appliances from Dunfermline to the scene.

“Firefighters using cutting equipment took the roof off one of the cars to get to the casualties inside.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a two car crash on the A907 at Blairhall around 1.20pm on Sunday, 19 February, 2023.

Road has re-opened

“Emergency services attended and four people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The road, which was closed, has now re-opened.”

The spokesperson said that an air ambulance was called to the scene but wasn’t required.”

One eye-witness said: “An air-ambulance has just arrived and is about to land.”

Another said: “Traffic was diverted through Blairhall village.

“I saw three ambulances with their blue lights on leave the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.

More follows