How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty shops

By Gavin Harper
February 24 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 24 2023, 6.17am
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.

The number of empty business units in a thriving Fife town has more than halved since 2019.

Vacancy rates in Cupar dropped from 18.2% in 2019 to just 8.6% last year, a new study has shown.

Business and community leaders in the town have described the achievement – believed to be the biggest drop of any town in Scotland – as “groundbreaking”.

Bill Pagan, chairman of the town’s development trust, said: “Cupar seems to be on a roll. There are new businesses opening which is great to see.

“Cupar is a unique place and it’s got a really vibrant town centre.”

James Hair, chairman of the town’s business association, said: “National vacancy rates are still around the 15% mark. In Scotland, they are slightly higher.

James Hair, chairman of Cupar’s business association. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“That sends a very positive message to all businesses and especially to those looking to invest in our vibrant 21st century market town.”

Cupar shops thriving in ‘up-and-coming’ town

Local business owners have also praised a loyal customer base for their success.

Tracey Pedder runs Nourish, the café on Crossgate which launched late last year.

She said: “I think it is an up-and-coming town with a lot of new places opening.

Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.

“People are coming from all over to visit, and the town is busy.

“We’re working hard and the business has been very well received. I have been very lucky and we’re doing as well as we could be.”

Rebekah Brine da Silva runs The Wee Kilt Shop, also on Crossgate.

She said: “People who live in Cupar are very loyal to the town. If they need something they’ll come here before they go anywhere else.

“I think people are committed to shopping as local as possible.

“We have a lot of local customers and word of mouth is really important for us.”

She said the rate at which empty units are filled is quick, though pointed out the town’s former TSB bank branch remains empty.

The Wee Kilt Shop in Cupar. Image: The Wee Kilt Shop.

“There are signs up saying ‘coming soon’ but it’s been like that for a couple of months,” she added.

“A lot of buildings that become empty are usually taken over pretty quickly.”

Success of digital platform CuparNow

Cupar was recently named Scotland’s most popular rural town for house-buyers.

Cupar recently featured on BBC show My Kind of Town.

One of the reasons Cupar was chosen for the BBC show was because it is home to Scotland’s only digital improvement district. CuparNow launched in 2019.

Mr Pagan added: “A critical part of the CuparNow’s remit has been to show how managed, integrated digital communication and support services enable new collaborations and improve digital participation and skills.

Bill Pagan, chairman of Cupar Development Trust, hailed the number of successful independent shops in Cupar. Image: Bill Pagan.

“There can be no doubt CuparNow has delivered on these fronts.

“The day-to-day engagement with their 80,000-strong digital audience is helping to deliver sustainable economic benefits.”

