Paving the way: the perfect patio ideas

Searching for some inspirational garden and patio ideas? Patios have never been more popular. Post lockdown many people now see their garden as an extra room in the house. It’s somewhere to relax, entertain and dine. For some it’s a place to cook and for the children to play.

For those reasons, patios have become a vital ingredient in the garden experience – combining practicality and luxury. They’re a way to blend the indoors with the outdoors and make full use of the summer months.

So what’s best for you and what should you consider when putting one in? We’ve teamed up with trade and DIY specialists MKM to give you some ideas for creating the perfect patio.

Consider what you want to use the patio for

Is it a space to put your feet up and relax? Do you want to use it for entertaining guests and dining? Will you be furnishing it or will it be a safe space for children to play? Keep all these things in mind when creating your patio and allow space accordingly.

Perhaps you have multiple uses in mind. If so, look to zone the space and consider the layout. For example, for outdoor dining you might want to have your patio placed close to your main kitchen doors.

What’s important and how much value do you want to add?

The patio’s use will dictate a lot of your choices. You need to think about what the most important aspect of the patio will be. On this front, the biggest decision will be over what material you use. There are three main types of paving that you can look to for your patio ideas. They are:

Porcelain: With its clean edges, porcelain gives a modern stylish look. It is perfect for seamless indoor to outdoor patios or outdoor dining areas. You can get it in a large range of colours, styles and patterns, making it flexible to your needs. It’s high quality and slightly more expensive. However, it will last longer and requires no maintenance, so it can save you time – and money – in the long run. It is also slip and weather resistant, so it’s ideal for children or older people.

With its clean edges, porcelain gives a modern stylish look. It is perfect for seamless indoor to outdoor patios or outdoor dining areas. You can get it in a large range of colours, styles and patterns, making it flexible to your needs. It’s high quality and slightly more expensive. However, it will last longer and requires no maintenance, so it can save you time – and money – in the long run. It is also slip and weather resistant, so it’s ideal for children or older people. Natural stone: This has a more natural and rustic appearance. It has plenty of colour variation and textures and will age naturally over time. It is also strong and durable, requiring minimal maintenance. With its authentic look, it’s perfect for cottages or homes with character. Its natural look comes from it being a product that is genuinely sourced from quarries by companies such as Denfind Stone, who are a local business to Dundee and Angus.

This has a more natural and rustic appearance. It has plenty of colour variation and textures and will age naturally over time. It is also strong and durable, requiring minimal maintenance. With its authentic look, it’s perfect for cottages or homes with character. Its natural look comes from it being a product that is genuinely sourced from quarries by companies such as Denfind Stone, who are a local business to Dundee and Angus. Concrete: This is your most practical and cost-effective option. Concrete is versatile, practical and available in a range of colours and textures. It’s perfect for paths and establishing a solid base for sheds and other small outbuildings.

Consider the position of the patio

Do you want it to be in direct sunlight or more in the shade? Also, do you want to walk straight out onto it from patio doors or do you want it to be a feature at the end of the garden? All of these things are important to maximise your enjoyment and use of a patio.

Where do you get sunshine for the longest in your garden? That may be a key consideration in where you place your patio.

The perfect place to realise your patio ideas

MKM have a wide range of landscaping products available including porcelain, natural stone and concrete paving, block driveways, decking, fencing, decorative aggregates (stones, chippings), Denfind natural walling stone and artificial grass. You can get everything in one place and they have in-branch experts available to give you product advice.

Their branch in Dundee is open Monday to Friday until 5pm and Saturday morning until 12pm with free delivery available.

You can view their landscaping display with a selection of products, allowing you to see the texture and colours in person.

So why not pop into MKM Dundee and start to bring your patio ideas to life.