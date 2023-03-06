Paving the way: the perfect patio ideas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

Paving the way: the perfect patio ideas

In partnership with MKM Dundee
March 6 2023, 9.00am
Burlington Silver paved patio

Searching for some inspirational garden and patio ideas? Patios have never been more popular. Post lockdown many people now see their garden as an extra room in the house. It’s somewhere to relax, entertain and dine. For some it’s a place to cook and for the children to play.

For those reasons, patios have become a vital ingredient in the garden experience – combining  practicality and luxury. They’re a way to blend the indoors with the outdoors and make full use of the summer months.

So what’s best for you and what should you consider when putting one in? We’ve teamed up with trade and DIY specialists MKM to give you some ideas for creating the perfect patio.

Consider what you want to use the patio for

Patio with Quartz Stone Grey paving
Quartz Stone Grey porcelain paving can help realise your patio ideas with a sleek, modern look.

Is it a space to put your feet up and relax? Do you want to use it for entertaining guests and dining? Will you be furnishing it or will it be a safe space for children to play? Keep all these things in mind when creating your patio and allow space accordingly.

Perhaps you have multiple uses in mind. If so, look to zone the space and consider the layout. For example, for outdoor dining you might want to have your patio placed close to your main kitchen doors.

What’s important and how much value do you want to add?

The patio’s use will dictate a lot of your choices. You need to think about what the most important aspect of the patio will be. On this front, the biggest decision will be over what material you use. There are three main types of paving that you can look to for your patio ideas. They are:

  • Porcelain: With its clean edges, porcelain gives a modern stylish look. It is perfect for seamless indoor to outdoor patios or outdoor dining areas. You can get it in a large range of colours, styles and patterns, making it flexible to your needs. It’s high quality and slightly more expensive. However, it will last longer and requires no maintenance, so it can save you time – and money – in the long run. It is also slip and weather resistant, so it’s ideal for children or older people.
  • Natural stone: This has a more natural and rustic appearance. It has plenty of colour variation and textures and will age naturally over time. It is also strong and durable, requiring minimal maintenance. With its authentic look, it’s perfect for cottages or homes with character. Its natural look comes from it being a product that is genuinely sourced from quarries by companies such as Denfind Stone, who are a local business to Dundee and Angus.
  • Concrete: This is your most practical and cost-effective option. Concrete is versatile, practical and available in a range of colours and textures. It’s perfect for paths and establishing a solid base for sheds and other small outbuildings.

Consider the position of the patio

Patio ideas can include natural Marketstone paving
Marketstone is a natural stone paving which can lend your patio an authentic look.

Do you want it to be in direct sunlight or more in the shade? Also, do you want to walk straight out onto it from patio doors or do you want it to be a feature at the end of the garden? All of these things are important to maximise your enjoyment and use of a patio.

Where do you get sunshine for the longest in your garden? That may be a key consideration in where you place your patio.

The perfect place to realise your patio ideas

A Ryton Buff paved area to showcase patio ideas
Your patio ideas can be enhanced by using stylish paving such as Ryton Buff.

MKM have a wide range of landscaping products available including porcelain, natural stone and concrete paving, block driveways, decking, fencing, decorative aggregates (stones, chippings), Denfind natural walling stone and artificial grass. You can get everything in one place and they have in-branch experts available to give you product advice.

Their branch in Dundee is open Monday to Friday until 5pm and Saturday morning until 12pm with free delivery available.

You can view their landscaping display with a selection of products, allowing you to see the texture and colours in person.

So why not pop into MKM Dundee and start to bring your patio ideas to life.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues
Jill Belch of Scone and District Community Council, social worker Melisa Meikle, Cllr Colin Stewart and other social workers. Image: Jill Belch.
Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night

Editor's Picks

Most Commented