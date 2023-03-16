Are you ready for a celebration of Scottish words, arts and culture?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A festival of words, arts and culture is set to take the fair city by storm this April.

Perth’s Soutar Festival of Words is back for another year and attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities. People have talks, musical events and poetry readings to look forward to.

There will be something for everyone over the course of the weekend.

What is the Perth Soutar Festival of Words?

The festival is a celebration of art, culture and words inspired by Scots language, paying homage to Perth Poet William Soutar, and is being held from 28-30 April across venues in Perth.

Ultimately the event aims to showcase the best of Scottish arts and culture, with the festival often being known as ‘a festival of words’.

This years Soutar Festival of Words will take place across the AK Bell Library, The High Street, The South Inch. People can experience the magic that the fair city has to offer. There will even be a pizza van to feed hungry guests!

Let’s take a closer look into what people can expect from the weekend.

A celebration of words and culture

The festival really aims to showcase the beauty that is Scottish culture through the use of arts and words.

So here is a little summary of what each day of the 2023 event entails!

Friday:

A group of pop up writers and poets will be at the AK Bell Library ready to teach people more about Scottish culture.

A pizza van will be available for guests.

Musical performances from Douglas Sime.

A slam poetry reading!

Graeme Macrae Burnet will also be delivering a talk.

Saturday:

The pizza truck will be back all-day to feed hungry guests!

James Robertson will be doing a kids reading of the Gruffalo, in Scots!

There will be pop-up poet events at Waterstones.

Alasdair Roberts will be bringing his solo tour to The AK Bell Library.

There will be dancers on the High Street.

Sunday:

Sally Magnusson will be delivering a talk.

There will be a Perth walking tour, inspired by William Soutar.

A kids opera concert will take place.

Perthshire 101 poets will be hosting a cabaret spectacular!

Scots poet, and Edinburgh Makar, Hannah Lavery will also be this year’s Soutar poet and will compose a special, new piece specifically for the weekend.

Culture in Perth

The fair city is the perfect grounds for this festival due to its wealth of cultural history and is a hub of up-and-coming talent in both music and arts.

This spectacular weekend is being hosted by Culture Perth and Kinross, whose vision is to be at the heart of the cultural community across Perth and Kinross.

Now, grab your pals and get celebrating at the 2023 Soutar Festial of Words.

Tickets to the Perth Soutar Festival of Words can be purchased online.