ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Dundee’s thriving life sciences industry.

I didn’t expect it to lead to an invite to the Life Sciences building at the University of Dundee campus.

But having seen the work going on there, I can now confirm it is a fantastic asset to the city.

Dundee’s life sciences industry is an incredible success story, and the university’s Life Sciences unit is leading the way.

Dundee was recently named the best university in the UK for biological sciences, for the second year in a row.

It’s great to be able to report on amazing news like this, but seeing the work first-hand is on another level.

Dundee life sciences offer hope for Parkinson’s patients

I started my tour by visiting the MRC PPU unit.

It is dedicated to studying cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie a number of diseases, from the likes of cancer to neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Dundee University recently discovered a molecule that eliminated a protein that causes Parkinson’s disease.

It’s just one of a range of areas being targeted, and I was lucky enough to meet some of the scientists working in research groups at the unit.

One of these is dedicated to researching mutations in the LRRK2 genes – the most frequent cause of inherited Parkinson’s disease.

I also learned about some of the ways the community gets involved.

Parkinson’s patients from Dundee and around the world are contributing to research here in the city by permitting their blood to be used to help improve research.

It was incredible to learn about the research and I hope to see it go from strength to strength.

Dundee is a life sciences world leader

I went on to visit the Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research where an exhibition called ‘Bonding: Electrons are FREE’ was taking place.

I also got an insight into the sustainability aspect of the building, and found out how things are recycled and reused and how it affects the local environment.

And I got to hear about some of the work of the students involved with the university’s life sciences courses, which was brilliant.

We are at the forefront of Biological Sciences research in the UK. 71% of our activities are scored as 'world-leading' and 28% as 'internationally excellent' in the @REF_2021 https://t.co/BIrqS5ZL8f#REFResults @ScotFundCouncil #dundeeuni pic.twitter.com/eI9BdjmMkW — UoD Life Sciences (@UoDLifeSciences) May 12, 2022

All in all, my visit to the School of Life Sciences was fascinating.

To think all of this is happening on my own doorstep is truly inspiring.

It’s maybe not the first industry you think of when you hear the name Dundee and yet here we are, one of the best in the business.

There are 900 scientists from 50 different countries working at the university and we are lucky to have such an array of talent here.

The city’s life sciences industry is growing all the time and I can’t wait to see what it delivers for Dundee – and the rest of the world – in the years to come.