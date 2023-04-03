ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader

A visit to Dundee University's life sciences unit building is an eye-opener and an inspiration for Dundee Culture founder Andrew Batchelor.

Dundee University life sciences building
Dundee University Life Sciences building. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Dundee’s thriving life sciences industry.

I didn’t expect it to lead to an invite to the Life Sciences building at the University of Dundee campus.

But having seen the work going on there, I can now confirm it is a fantastic asset to the city.

Dundee’s life sciences industry is an incredible success story, and the university’s Life Sciences unit is leading the way.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "There are 900 scientists from 50 different countries working at the university and we are lucky to have such an array of talent here."

Dundee was recently named the best university in the UK for biological sciences, for the second year in a row.

It’s great to be able to report on amazing news like this, but seeing the work first-hand is on another level.

Dundee life sciences offer hope for Parkinson’s patients

I started my tour by visiting the MRC PPU unit.

It is dedicated to studying cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie a number of diseases, from the likes of cancer to neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly is one of the 8.5 million people in the world who are living with Parkinson’s disease. Image: Europa Newswire/Shutterstock.

Dundee University recently discovered a molecule that eliminated a protein that causes Parkinson’s disease.

It’s just one of a range of areas being targeted, and I was lucky enough to meet some of the scientists working in research groups at the unit.

One of these is dedicated to researching mutations in the LRRK2 genes – the most frequent cause of inherited Parkinson’s disease.

I also learned about some of the ways the community gets involved.

exterior of Dundee University life sciences building
The Dundee University Life Sciences building.

Parkinson’s patients from Dundee and around the world are contributing to research here in the city by permitting their blood to be used to help improve research.

It was incredible to learn about the research and I hope to see it go from strength to strength.

Dundee is a life sciences world leader

I went on to visit the Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research where an exhibition called ‘Bonding: Electrons are FREE’ was taking place.

I also got an insight into the sustainability aspect of the building, and found out how things are recycled and reused and how it affects the local environment.

And I got to hear about some of the work of the students involved with the university’s life sciences courses, which was brilliant.

All in all, my visit to the School of Life Sciences was fascinating.

To think all of this is happening on my own doorstep is truly inspiring.

It’s maybe not the first industry you think of when you hear the name Dundee and yet here we are, one of the best in the business.

There are 900 scientists from 50 different countries working at the university and we are lucky to have such an array of talent here.

The city’s life sciences industry is growing all the time and I can’t wait to see what it delivers for Dundee – and the rest of the world – in the years to come.

