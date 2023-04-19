New bowling alley in Dundee could have amusement gaming machines

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amusement gaming machines could feature inside a new 10-pin bowling facility in Dundee.

Hollywood Bowl has applied to Dundee City Council for a gaming licence for 37 arcade machines at its proposed new site, on Douglas Road.

Plans were previously submitted to the council for the bowling alley, which would be next to the Odeon cinema at Kingsway East Leisure Park, also known as Eclipse Leisure Park.

Hollywood Bowl has confirmed the machines would be arcade gaming machines with pay-to-play slots, as opposed to machines in which money can be won.

Although two of the machine licences have been applied for fall into ‘Category C’ which is defined as having a maximum prize of £100.

The firm – which has several premises throughout the UK, including Dunfermline – intends on opening its Dundee centre in early 2024.

Laurence Keen, CFO of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are currently in the early planning stages for our brand new centre in Dundee.

“We are truly excited for construction to begin on our first venue in the city, and to bring our unique family entertainment centre to the area, which will offer affordable fun, including exciting bowling, all-time favourite arcade games in our amusement area and a stylish bar.”

Second new bowling site

If plans are approved, Hollywood Bowl would become the second bowling alley in the city.

Plans have already been approved for 29 bowling lanes as part of a family entertainment centre at Kingsway West Retail Park, in the former Toys R Us.

Jobs for that facility, to be run by Tenpin, are being advertised and it is set to open later this year, with up to 50 positions created.

Dundee’s last 10-pin bowling centre, at The Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, closed in 2011.