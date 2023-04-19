New bowling alley in Dundee could have amusement gaming machines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bowling alley in Dundee could have amusement gaming machines

Hollywood Bowl has applied for a gaming licence for its proposed new site in Dundee.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Hollywood Bowl applies for gaming machine licence at prosed site in Dundee.
Hollywood Bowl applies for gaming machine licence at prosed site in Dundee.

Amusement gaming machines could feature inside a new 10-pin bowling facility in Dundee.

Hollywood Bowl has applied to Dundee City Council for a gaming licence for 37 arcade machines at its proposed new site, on Douglas Road.

Plans were previously submitted to the council for the bowling alley, which would be next to the Odeon cinema at Kingsway East Leisure Park, also known as Eclipse Leisure Park.

Hollywood Bowl has confirmed the machines would be arcade gaming machines with pay-to-play slots, as opposed to machines in which money can be won.

Although two of the machine licences have been applied for fall into ‘Category C’ which is defined as having a maximum prize of £100.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company’s Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

The firm – which has several premises throughout the UK, including Dunfermline – intends on opening its Dundee centre in early 2024.

Laurence Keen, CFO of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are currently in the early planning stages for our brand new centre in Dundee.

“We are truly excited for construction to begin on our first venue in the city, and to bring our unique family entertainment centre to the area, which will offer affordable fun, including exciting bowling, all-time favourite arcade games in our amusement area and a stylish bar.”

Second new bowling site

If plans are approved, Hollywood Bowl would become the second bowling alley in the city.

Plans have already been approved for 29 bowling lanes as part of a family entertainment centre at Kingsway West Retail Park, in the former Toys R Us.

Jobs for that facility, to be run by Tenpin, are being advertised and it is set to open later this year, with up to 50 positions created.

Dundee’s last 10-pin bowling centre, at The Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, closed in 2011.

