Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy

Police are trying to trace two motorcyclists after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened around 5.40pm on Thursday at Oaktree Square in the town.

A 59-year-old female suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating the incident are now looking to trace two people riding motorcycles at the time.

Female suffered serious injuries

One is described as red and black with short faring and was travelling east along Oaktree Square.

The rider of this bike initially stopped at the scene before then leaving.

Road policing officers have released two images of the motorcyclists and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances and want to speak to those riding these motorbikes as we believe they will be able to help us.

Police issue images of two bikers

“I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference Kirkcaldy 3004 of April 20.”