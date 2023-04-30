GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline’s League One trophy presentation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline’s League One trophy presentation

A dreary day was brightened up by Lewis McCann's late goal before the Pars were officially crowned champions.

Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline capped off a terrific season with a fabulous late winner before collecting their medals and lifting the League One trophy.

Just one league defeat in 35 games, a record number of clean sheets and a season unbeaten at home – the first in the post-war era – are just some of their achievements.

Clyde were in the mood to spoil the party and after taking the lead through Cameron Salkeld they threatened on a few other occasions.

But a late goal in each half, from Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann, was a fitting way to warm up for the celebrations that ensued.

Courier Sport has selected some of the best images from the day.

Great goals and digs at rivals

Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way ahead of kick-off. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Section North West unfurls its display. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Managers James McPake and Jim Duffy shake hands ahead of the game. Image: Alex HarveySNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler equalises for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
A dig at the rivals. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Lewis McCann celebrates after a last-minute winner from the bench. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
The other players soon join McCann. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Getting the party started

Pars CEO David Cook and the SPFL’s Neil Doncaster bring the trophy onto the pitch. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
James McPake lifts the first trophy of his career. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
… then has a closer look… . Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
… and shares it with family. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Rhys Breen has his moment. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Chris Hamilton sprays teammates with champagne. Image: SNS.
Pars fans enjoy the moment. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Captain Kyle Benedictus holds the trophy aloft. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
The captain is joined by Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rhys Breen and Chris Hamilton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

[[title]]

[[text]]

