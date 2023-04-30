GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline’s League One trophy presentation A dreary day was brightened up by Lewis McCann's late goal before the Pars were officially crowned champions. Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. By Craig Cairns April 30 2023, 4.00pm Share GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline’s League One trophy presentation Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4349821/gallery-the-best-pictures-from-dunfermlines-league-one-trophy-presentation/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline capped off a terrific season with a fabulous late winner before collecting their medals and lifting the League One trophy. Just one league defeat in 35 games, a record number of clean sheets and a season unbeaten at home – the first in the post-war era – are just some of their achievements. Clyde were in the mood to spoil the party and after taking the lead through Cameron Salkeld they threatened on a few other occasions. But a late goal in each half, from Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann, was a fitting way to warm up for the celebrations that ensued. Courier Sport has selected some of the best images from the day. Great goals and digs at rivals Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way ahead of kick-off. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Section North West unfurls its display. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Managers James McPake and Jim Duffy shake hands ahead of the game. Image: Alex HarveySNS. Kane Ritchie-Hosler equalises for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. A dig at the rivals. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Lewis McCann celebrates after a last-minute winner from the bench. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. The other players soon join McCann. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Getting the party started Pars CEO David Cook and the SPFL’s Neil Doncaster bring the trophy onto the pitch. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS. James McPake lifts the first trophy of his career. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. … then has a closer look… . Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. … and shares it with family. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Rhys Breen has his moment. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Chris Hamilton sprays teammates with champagne. Image: SNS. Pars fans enjoy the moment. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Captain Kyle Benedictus holds the trophy aloft. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. The captain is joined by Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Rhys Breen and Chris Hamilton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
