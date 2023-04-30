GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline’s League One trophy presentation

Dunfermline capped off a terrific season with a fabulous late winner before collecting their medals and lifting the League One trophy.

Just one league defeat in 35 games, a record number of clean sheets and a season unbeaten at home – the first in the post-war era – are just some of their achievements.

Clyde were in the mood to spoil the party and after taking the lead through Cameron Salkeld they threatened on a few other occasions.

But a late goal in each half, from Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann, was a fitting way to warm up for the celebrations that ensued.

Courier Sport has selected some of the best images from the day.

Great goals and digs at rivals

Getting the party started