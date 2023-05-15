Raith Rovers hand new contracts to promising youngsters Adam Masson and Kieran Mitchell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have continued their preparations for next season by tying down two of their youngsters for another year.

The contracts of defender Adam Masson and striker Kieran Mitchell were due to expire at the end of this month.

Masson played eight times across the most recent season, including against Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

The 18-year-old recently told Courier Sport that his intention was to go out on loan but that never materialised due to a lack of cover in the Raith squad.

Mitchell, meanwhile, enjoyed two loan spells at Bonnyrigg Rose in the most recent season, scoring three times but his season was curtailed due to injury.

The 19-year-old also made appearances for Raith in the League Cup group stage and, between his loans, in the quarter-final win over Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The news comes on the same day Rovers announced that team captain Scott Brown had triggered a contract extension.