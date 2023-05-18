Steven MacLean: Tommy Wright made me skip St Johnstone astro games to protect my knee – I reckon he actually thought I was hopeless!

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Wright famously wouldn’t let Steven MacLean play on artificial pitches.

But now that he’s the St Johnstone manager, MacLean doesn’t have any squad members who he fears won’t rise to the synthetic surface challenge at Kilmarnock this weekend.

Saints have only won on grass this season.

Underfoot conditions at Rugby Park and Livingston haven’t been the issue, as far as the interim boss is concerned, though.

“I wouldn’t say there is one thing in particular as to why we haven’t won on plastic,” said MacLean.

“We went down there the last time and had a poor first half, good second half.

“The performances have been good since I’ve taken over but we just lacked a wee bit of quality last Saturday. In the main our shape has been good.

“We analysed the Motherwell game and know where we can get better. The players want to improve and they are looking forward to this weekend.”

Looking back to his own playing days, there were two away matches Wright stopped him from starting which hurt the most.

“I was sick as a parrot the day we lost to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup the year after we won it,” he recalled. “Tommy took it out of my hands.

“I hated missing that one and also the European game in Lithuania.

“On the Monday I used to always come in and ask Tommy if I could play on the astro.

“He would tell me to get out of his office!

“A couple of things had happened with my knee and it just used to be a wee rest for me as well.

“I think Tommy thought I was hopeless on the astro and never played me! But we came to an agreement.

“I played my first five out of seven or eight games on astro when at Hearts. I didn’t mind it.

“And I finished my career at Raith, playing on one.

“I think astros have improved over the years and a lot of the players are used to them.

“Whether they’re good or bad one, they’re consistent.”

Third trip to Killie

MacLean has no complaints about being handed three trips to Rugby Park by the SPFL.

“I don’t really care who we play or where,” he said. “We need to play everybody once in the split.

“You can’t control how the draw comes out.

“You can only control what you do yourself during the week then your performance as players.

“The players will take responsibility and I’ll take responsibility.”