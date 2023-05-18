Steven MacLean: Tommy Wright made me skip St Johnstone astro games to protect my knee – I reckon he actually thought I was hopeless!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: Tommy Wright made me skip St Johnstone astro games to protect my knee – I reckon he actually thought I was hopeless!

Saints haven't won on an artificial pitch this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Tommy Wright and Steven MacLean.
Tommy Wright and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Tommy Wright famously wouldn’t let Steven MacLean play on artificial pitches.

But now that he’s the St Johnstone manager, MacLean doesn’t have any squad members who he fears won’t rise to the synthetic surface challenge at Kilmarnock this weekend.

Saints have only won on grass this season.

Underfoot conditions at Rugby Park and Livingston haven’t been the issue, as far as the interim boss is concerned, though.

“I wouldn’t say there is one thing in particular as to why we haven’t won on plastic,” said MacLean.

“We went down there the last time and had a poor first half, good second half.

“The performances have been good since I’ve taken over but we just lacked a wee bit of quality last Saturday. In the main our shape has been good.

“We analysed the Motherwell game and know where we can get better. The players want to improve and they are looking forward to this weekend.”

Looking back to his own playing days, there were two away matches Wright stopped him from starting which hurt the most.

Steven MacLean was in the stand when Saints were knocked out of the Scottish Cup in 2015.
Steven MacLean was in the stand when Saints were knocked out of the Scottish Cup in 2015. Image: SNS.

“I was sick as a parrot the day we lost to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup the year after we won it,” he recalled. “Tommy took it out of my hands.

“I hated missing that one and also the European game in Lithuania.

“On the Monday I used to always come in and ask Tommy if I could play on the astro.

“He would tell me to get out of his office!

“A couple of things had happened with my knee and it just used to be a wee rest for me as well.

“I think Tommy thought I was hopeless on the astro and never played me! But we came to an agreement.

“I played my first five out of seven or eight games on astro when at Hearts. I didn’t mind it.

“And I finished my career at Raith, playing on one.

“I think astros have improved over the years and a lot of the players are used to them.

“Whether they’re good or bad one, they’re consistent.”

Third trip to Killie

MacLean has no complaints about being handed three trips to Rugby Park by the SPFL.

“I don’t really care who we play or where,” he said. “We need to play everybody once in the split.

“You can’t control how the draw comes out.

“You can only control what you do yourself during the week then your performance as players.

“The players will take responsibility and I’ll take responsibility.”

