Angus teenager Jamie blazes a trail as Scotland’s youngest King’s Scout

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus teenager Jamie Brown will carry Scouting’s top honour all the way to South Korea with him this summer.

The 1st Hillside Scout Group young leader has just become a King’s Scout after years of dedication to securing the accolade.

It’s a fantastic honour for the rugby-daft Montrose Academy youngster.

He is only the ninth Scottish Scout to receive the award.

And at 17 he’s made history by being the youngest.

Jamie’s achievement has been hailed by Arbroath and Montrose District Scout leaders.

It is more than a decade since a trio of Queen’s Scout awards were last presented locally.

Secret to success

But modest Jamie admitted the real driving force behind his success.

“It’s a great honour, but obviously I love badges so I really wanted to get this one!” he joked.

It’s the pinnacle of a Scouting career which began as a six-year-old Beaver with 1st Hillside.

He’s now a young leader there, and an Explorer Scout with Arbroath and Montrose District.

“When you join Explorers you can start working towards the final three badges and those are all steps towards the King’s Scout award,” said Jamie.

Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner for Scotland presented Jamie with the award at a recent camp at Kinnaird in Angus.

The certificate is signed by Bear Grylls as Chief Scout, and following the coronation of King Charles Jamie will also receive a certificate from the King.

He will also be invited to Day of Celebration at Windsor next St George’s Day next April.

Siblings set for World Jamboree

Before then, Jamie will be heading to South Korea as one of a number of Angus Scouts attending the 25th World Jamboree in July.

His younger sister, Kirsten, has also been selected for the trip.

Scouting has already taken Jamie to Germany.

And he hopes the King’s award may inspire others to similar heights.

“I think it’s nice to have a King’s Scout in the district,” added Jamie, whose Advanced Higher Physics rounded off his school exams this week.

“I’ve never seen anyone receive the award but there were lots of kids at the camp when I was presented with it.

“It would be nice to think that they might look at the presentation and think that’s what’s achievable by someone from around here.”

New badge for King Charles III reign

And Jamie’s most prized badge is a fresh design to mark the award being issued by the new King.

In 1909, King Edward VII agreed to award the King’s Scout Badge as the highest achievement for Scouts.

It was on the recommendation of Robert Baden-Powell, the movement’s founder and first Chief Scout.

The award became the Queen’s Scout Award for the length of her 70-year reign.

The new badge was designed with the forest green and yellowish gold of the original King’s award.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls says: “This is the pinnacle of young people’s achievements in Scouts.

“It shows that they have the courage, the kindness and commitment to tackle anything in life, helping others and serving their communities.”