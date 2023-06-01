EXCLUSIVE: Jamie MacDonald lifts lid on Raith Rovers exit as he weighs up next move

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie MacDonald has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to stay at Raith Rovers for another year on reduced terms.

Following last month’s takeover by a local consortium, the goalkeeper spoke to the new owners about his future.

MacDonald – who spent three seasons at Stark’s Park – was hoping to stay on and was ready to accept another year on the same wages.

But the 37-year-old was not willing to agree to a reduction in his pay and his exit was confirmed along with a number of other players.

Keen to stay

“The new owners came in the week of the last game of the season and pulled us aside and spoke to the boys they want to keep,” MacDonald told Courier Sport.

“They offered me the chance to stay for a year but on a reduced wage.

“I wasn’t looking to up my wages or anything, I was looking to stay on the deal I was on.

“I turned it down and that was them – it was that kind of take-it-or-leave-it offer. So I decided it wasn’t for me.

“That’s just football sometimes, these things happen. I understand the new owners’ point of view, trying to come in and cut costs.

Next adventure

“They look like they’re doing a lot of good things in terms of the stadium just now.

👷‍♂️ Main Stand renovation update: The new Home Dressing Room is taking shape. The Dressing Rooms are the first phase of Main Stand renovations with the aim to create an elite environment for the players. ⬇️ Scroll to see what it will look like upon completion. pic.twitter.com/2JnGPGncYE — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 21, 2023

“I’d loved to have stayed and I wasn’t looking for anything stupid – especially in the current climate.

“You move on and look for the next adventure.”

MacDonald is now weighing up his next move but feels he can play between the sticks for “another three or four years”.

Four more years

He made 41 appearances last season, despite a niggling injury for part of the season, and was regularly praised by Raith boss Ian Murray.

MacDonald also made his 500th career appearance last season – 123 of those came for Rovers after he signed under then-manager John McGlynn in 2020.

He is being patient before deciding on his next destination.

“I’ve had three or four teams that have been in contact with me,” MacDonald added, “but I’ve been trying to kind of hold off as well just to get a break from it all.

Finding the right fit

“When you’re younger you maybe panic a bit more and want to get things tied up as soon as possible.

“But it’s finding the right thing as well. For everyone: for myself, I need to make sure the next thing is correct for me – there are a lot of factors in it.

🧤// The Goalie@RaithRovers keeper Jamie MacDonald tells us about the unique role of the goalie and what life is like between the sticks. @sked21 get ready to take some tips. Tune in to catch the full film tonight at 10:30pm on the BBC Scotland Channel. pic.twitter.com/hBiwHvBgtS — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) October 29, 2021

“The financial side comes into it but also whereabouts, training-wise – I need to make sure it’ll be somewhere that’ll look after me as well and allow me to perform.

“At the end of the day, as long as I perform on a Saturday, that’s the main thing.

“I’ve got a few things on the back-burner but I’m in no rush.”