Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a property in Blairgowrie.

Five appliances, as well as a height unit, are in attendance at the incident on John Street in the Perthshire town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “There are four appliances and one height unit on the scene.

“We got the call at 4.48pm.

“They are at a dwelling on John Street.

“The incident is ongoing.”

More to follow.