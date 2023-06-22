Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to John Street shortly before 5pm on Thursday. By Laura Devlin June 22 2023, 6.24pm Share Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4500682/fire-crews-tackle-blaze-at-blairgowrie-property/ Copy Link Smoke could be seen across Blairgowrie. Image: Brian James Martin. Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a property in Blairgowrie. Five appliances, as well as a height unit, are in attendance at the incident on John Street in the Perthshire town. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene shortly before 5pm on Thursday. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “There are four appliances and one height unit on the scene. “We got the call at 4.48pm. “They are at a dwelling on John Street. “The incident is ongoing.” More to follow.