Man, 35, arrested in connection with Methilhill disturbance The incident happened on Monday night. By Kieran Webster July 17 2023, 9.31pm Share Man, 35, arrested in connection with Methilhill disturbance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4564960/man-arrested-methilhill-disturbance/ Copy Link The disturbance happened on in the Simon Crescent area. Image: Google Street View A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in Methilhill. The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Monday night in the Simon Crescent area. Pictures on social media showed a large police in the grounds of nearby Methilhill Primary School. Police confirmed there was no wider threat to the general public. The nature of the disturbance is unknown. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday, July 17, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Simon Crescent area of Methilhill. “A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. “There were no injuries and no risk to the wider public. “Inquiries are going.”