Man, 35, arrested in connection with Methilhill disturbance

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance in Methilhill.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Monday night in the Simon Crescent area.

Pictures on social media showed a large police in the grounds of nearby Methilhill Primary School.

Police confirmed there was no wider threat to the general public.

The nature of the disturbance is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday, July 17, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Simon Crescent area of Methilhill.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“There were no injuries and no risk to the wider public.

“Inquiries are going.”