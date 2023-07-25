David Goodwillie: Rape charity ‘extremely concerned’ by leak of confidential civil case documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

David Goodwillie: Rape charity ‘extremely concerned’ by leak of confidential civil case documents

The sexual assault charity described the leak as 'a clear breach of the justice process'.

By Marc Deanie
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie.

Rape Crisis Scotland says the leak of confidential documents relating to the David Goodwillie civil case is “a clear breach of the justice process”.

We revealed on Monday that police were aware of the matter and “gathering more information”.

The private correspondence emerged on social media and was shared by supporters of the shamed footballer.

It came just days after Goodwillie gave his first interview about the 2017 hearing that saw a judge rule the then-Dundee United striker and former teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair six years earlier.

‘Robust action’

The sexual assault charity told The Courier: “We are extremely concerned by the completely unacceptable and unlawful leaking of confidential, and irrelevant, information from a civil rape case.

“This is a clear breach of the justice process and we expect appropriate and robust action to be taken.”

The Law Society of Scotland says the police probe means it is unable to comment.

Meanwhile, one top defence lawyer has called the leak “an appalling invasion into someone’s privacy”.

David Goodwillie pictured during short stint at Raith Rovers.

Another solicitor told us: “Not only is their release a gross invasion of privacy but it is also potentially a contempt of court.

“Anyone re-sharing these materials should think very carefully about the potential consequences of doing so.”

Goodwillie, 34, has mounted a PR campaign this month, vowing to tell “his truth” about the events of 2011.

Last week, following a series of tweets about the case, the former United and Raith Rovers forward gave an hour-long interview to podcaster James English.

On Saturday, Glasgow United were warned by council leader Susan Aitken that the club could be evicted from its home ground if it signs the ex-Scotland player.

David Goodwillie ruled rapist

Lord Armstrong heard from 20 witnesses during the civil case, which hinged on whether Ms Clair was too drunk to give consent to have sex with the players.

Goodwillie and Robertson said it was consensual.

Witnesses testified to Ms Clair being extremely drunk when she left a club in a taxi with the pair.

Medical and forensic witnesses backed her story and Lord Armstrong ruled Ms Clair had been raped, awarding her around £100,000 in damages.

denise clair
Denise Clair.

Ms Clair later revealed lawyers for the footballers – who haven’t paid a penny out of the court-ordered compensation – had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

The duo also lost an appeal against the civil ruling in November 2017.

Goodwillie – arrested and charged with rape six years earlier before the Crown Office dropped the charges and said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to court – was declared bankrupt 17 months later.

Robertson, who was never charged, quit football after the civil court ruling.

More from News

V960 Mon, located over 5000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros (ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Weber et al)
Large dusty clumps around young star provide insight into how planets are born
Israeli soldiers stand by a car used by three alleged Palestinian gunmen (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in occupied West Bank
A Labrador that was found in a Fife wood
'Traumatised' Labrador found dumped in Fife woods
A firefighting plane has crashed (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued
Scotland’s teenage pregnancy rate has fallen for the 14th consecutive year to the lowest level on record (Katie Collins/PA)
Teenage pregnancy rate falls for 14th year in a row to lowest on record
Paymaster General Jeremy Quin giving evidence (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Infected blood: Minister insists compensation not being ‘kicked into long grass’
The rare blue lobster landed by fisherman Stuart Brown for a second time (Stuart Brown/PA)
Fisherman lands catch of a lifetime blue lobster – for the second time
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan (WK Yousafzai/AP)
Imran Khan set to be charged with insulting Pakistan election officials
Figures show an average of 173,042 people a day were standing across morning and afternoon peak times (Carey Tompsett/PA)
Almost one in seven rail passengers standing during peak hours in cities
People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires in Bouira, Algeria (AP)
Ten soldiers among dozens killed by wildfires in Algeria