Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch

Angus Council's online planning portal has been out of action this week.

By Graham Brown
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array. Pic: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Campaigners against a solar farm near Forfar have been assured an online window for objections to the plan will be kept open.

It comes after an IT glitch put Angus Council’s planning portal out of action this week.

Opponents of the Lownie plan feared they might miss out on lodging comments ahead of a case deadline.

But council planning chiefs have said comments for or against the scheme will still be allowed.

The planning portal is a well-used resource on the council website.

It carries details of applications lodged with the council, and proposals which have been approved.

People can also make representations online in support or in opposition to planning bids.

Emergency IT work

The public access link to the portal went down at the start of the week.

An emergency fix is due to be completed this weekend.

They posted: “Thank you for your patience with the ongoing issue we have been experiencing with the Public Access software for planning and building standards.

“We are currently working with our supplier and have identified the issue and will be completing emergency work over the weekend to bring the system back online.

Laptop keyboard
Comments on planning applications can be made through the online portal.

“It is anticipated we should be back online all going well on Sunday July 30.”

The authority said people can submit comments by email to planning@angus.gov.uk

“Any comment received by email during the period the service is offline will be taken into account,” they said.

“Comments will be accepted up to the point where a report making a recommendation on an application is prepared by the planning service.”

Solar bid some way off going to committee

And they assured parties interested in the Cotton of Lownie solar plan their comments will still be welcome.

“It will be some time before the application is reported to committee and interested parties will have additional time to make comment, which will compensate for any time lost while the public access system is down.”

Forfar concrete block firm Laird Bros. want to power their operations with power from the 30MW solar farm east of the town.

Plans were submitted in May 2022 for land covering around 150 acres.

The solar farm would occupy farmland on both sides of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road near Kingsmuir.

Objectors say it would use up valuable arable land in what they have called the “bread basket of Scotland”.