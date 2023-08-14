Dundee star Josh Mulligan delivers brutal assessment of St Mirren defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Josh Mulligan delivers brutal assessment of St Mirren defeat

The Dark Blues improved in the second half in Paisley but Mulligan insists they must be better to pick up Premiership points

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney set up Josh Mulligan for Dundee's goal. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney set up Josh Mulligan for Dundee's goal at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Josh Mulligan pulled no punches in his assessment of Dundee’s performance in their weekend defeat at St Mirren.

The Dark Blues found themselves 2-0 behind at half-time after being outplayed by their Paisley hosts.

To add to the dismay they also passed up the chance to equalise from the spot midway through the opening period as Zach Robinson was denied by Zach Hemming from 12 yards.

The second half was an improvement with Mulligan notching his first goal of the season but ultimately Dundee didn’t have enough to pull themselves level.

‘I’m not having any excuses’

And the Scotland U/21 international says that must improve if they are to stay in the Premiership come May.

Dundee go 2-0 down at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee go 2-0 down at St Mirren. Image: SNS

“They put us under pressure the way we expected they would and we didn’t deal with it as well as we should have,” Mulligan admitted.

“When you then miss a penalty as well it doesn’t help.

“We did a bit better in the second half, but in the end it wasn’t good enough.

“The one thing you hope is that the second half gives us more belief in ourselves. We’ll go away and spend time reviewing everything and then we’ll take on Hearts at home next time and go all out for the win.

“I’m not having any excuses about it being difficult for teams coming up to the Premiership.

“We have to be harder on ourselves than that, everyone has to have a look at themselves and learn from the first couple of games and how we could have done better in them.

“I felt we should have won against Motherwell last week and we could have taken something at St Mirren.

“But when you’re giving yourself mountains to climb by going behind it’s always going to be a tough shift.

“It’s hard in this league and you’ll get punished for small mistakes, like we did here. We brought problems on ourselves.

“We maybe need to calm down a bit on the ball and start doing what we know we’re good at.

“It’s up to us now to assess things over the week ahead, come back stronger and show our fans that we belong in this league.”

Trevor Carson

St Mirren beat Dundee 2-1 as Trevor Carson made his Dark Blues debut. Image: SNS
St Mirren beat Dundee 2-1 as Trevor Carson made his Dark Blues debut. Image: SNS

The clash ended up being a painful return for two ex-Buddies as Trevor Carson was subjected to plenty of abuse as he made his Dundee debut against the side he left in the summer.

Former St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy, too, ended up putting the ball in his own net for the opening goal.

“He’s been around the game a long time and he’s big enough to handle the kind of stick he got here,” Mulligan said of Carson.

“I thought he was excellent all day.

“Big Joe was unlucky with the first goal, but when we let as many crosses into our box as we did there was always a chance of something like that happening.”

Three in four

Mulligan, though, continued his impressive track record at Premiership level.

Though he’s a newcomer to the division, the versatile midfielder has an enviable scoring record already.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his goal as Dundee got back into the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan celebrates his goal as Dundee got back into the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

In total he has three top-flight goals in his first 14 games. However, scoring in the final two league games before relegation in 2022, Mulligan now has three goals in his last four Premiership games.

For a while, though, it appeared this one might get ruled out for handball. Mulligan, though, wasn’t worried.

“It definitely didn’t hit my arm or my hand – but it didn’t come off my head either!” he added.

“I told the ref it went in off either my back or my left side, so I wasn’t sure why they took so long to check it.

“I was always confident the goal would stand. But I can’t claim that it was a header.”

