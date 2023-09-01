Dunfermline complete signing of Owen Moffat on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline complete signing of Owen Moffat on season-long loan

The 21-year-old attacker joins from Blackpool after leaving Celtic last year.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline have signed Owen Moffat on loan.
Dunfermline have signed Owen Moffat on loan.

Dunfermline have completed the deadline-day signing of Owen Moffat on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old forward joined Blackpool last year on a three-year deal after leaving Celtic where he was developed as a youth.

Moffat is yet to make a first-team appearance for the English League One side and will play his football at East End Park for the coming season – with the usual option to recall in January.

Owen Moffat is Dunfermline's latest signing.

The winger joins former Celtic B teammates Ewan Otoo and Ben Summers at Dunfermline.

He made three first-team appearances under Ange Postecoglou – including in the Premier Sports Cup final victory over Hibs in December 2021.

Owen Moffat rejoins former team-mates at Dunfermline

Summers joined the Pars on a season-long loan from Celtic Park and Ewan Otoo this summer signed a three-year deal at East End Park following a successful loan during the previous campaign.

New Dunfermline signing Owen Moffat replaces Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi during the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park Glasgow.

Moffat last week scored for Hamilton Accies in a behind-closed-doors friendly against a young Rangers side.

Courier Sport understands that Moffat will be Dunfermline’s only deadline-day signing but the club is continuing to work on deals that can be completed beyond end of the transfer window.

Earlier this week, manager James McPake confirmed that Alex Jakubiak is training with the club.