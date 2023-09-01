Dunfermline complete signing of Owen Moffat on season-long loan

Dunfermline have completed the deadline-day signing of Owen Moffat on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old forward joined Blackpool last year on a three-year deal after leaving Celtic where he was developed as a youth.

Moffat is yet to make a first-team appearance for the English League One side and will play his football at East End Park for the coming season – with the usual option to recall in January.

The winger joins former Celtic B teammates Ewan Otoo and Ben Summers at Dunfermline.

He made three first-team appearances under Ange Postecoglou – including in the Premier Sports Cup final victory over Hibs in December 2021.

Owen Moffat rejoins former team-mates at Dunfermline

Summers joined the Pars on a season-long loan from Celtic Park and Ewan Otoo this summer signed a three-year deal at East End Park following a successful loan during the previous campaign.

Moffat last week scored for Hamilton Accies in a behind-closed-doors friendly against a young Rangers side.

Courier Sport understands that Moffat will be Dunfermline’s only deadline-day signing but the club is continuing to work on deals that can be completed beyond end of the transfer window.

Earlier this week, manager James McPake confirmed that Alex Jakubiak is training with the club.