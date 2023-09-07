Humza Yousaf condemns Dunfermline baby memorial vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf condemns Dunfermline baby memorial vandalism

Green paint was thrown at the memorial stone at Dunfermline Cemetery in Fife.

By Alasdair Clark
A number of locals turned up to help clean off the paint from the memorial stones.
A number of locals turned up to help clean off the paint from the memorial stones. Image: Naz Anis-Miah

First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the “desecration” of a baby memorial in Dunfermline which was plastered in green paint by vandals.

It marks the second time the memorial has been targeted in recent years, prompting outrage from locals.

Asked about the incident at Holyrood by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Roz McCall, Mr Yousaf said it was a “despicable act”.

She said: “Word cannot describe the emotional trauma caused to the families of babies remembered at this site.

“Instances like these are happening too often and it’s left to volunteers to clear up the mess.”

‘Horrific’ crimes condemned

Ms McCall suggested the government should support local councils for CCTV cameras to deter the “horrific” crimes and bring culprits to justice.

Mr Yousaf said: “There can be no words of condemnation strong enough to express our collective horror at such acts of desecration,”

The first minister said the government would speak to Fife Council to see what could be done to prevent the behaviour and support the local authority.

He also paid tribute to volunteers in Dunfermline who turned out to help clean the paint from the memorial.

Council workers attempt to remove the green paint. Image: Naz Anis-Miah

This included local Fife councillor Naz Anis-Miah who Mr Yousaf said he knew well.

He added: “I commend the volunteers for cleaning up the memorial but it shouldn’t be left to volunteers, the desecration shouldn’t be taking place in the first place.”

Mr Anis-Miah told The Courier: “My immediate reaction when I found out was – I don’t want the parents to have to see that mess.

“I met a few constituents here and we helped to get what seemed to be an industrial type of thick paint off the stones.”

He said he would press for CCTV if it is required.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Sunday we received a report of vandalism at a cemetery on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

“Inquires are ongoing.”

