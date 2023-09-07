Humza Yousaf condemns Dunfermline baby memorial vandalism

First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the “desecration” of a baby memorial in Dunfermline which was plastered in green paint by vandals.

It marks the second time the memorial has been targeted in recent years, prompting outrage from locals.

Asked about the incident at Holyrood by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Roz McCall, Mr Yousaf said it was a “despicable act”.

She said: “Word cannot describe the emotional trauma caused to the families of babies remembered at this site.

“Instances like these are happening too often and it’s left to volunteers to clear up the mess.”

‘Horrific’ crimes condemned

Ms McCall suggested the government should support local councils for CCTV cameras to deter the “horrific” crimes and bring culprits to justice.

Mr Yousaf said: “There can be no words of condemnation strong enough to express our collective horror at such acts of desecration,”

The first minister said the government would speak to Fife Council to see what could be done to prevent the behaviour and support the local authority.

He also paid tribute to volunteers in Dunfermline who turned out to help clean the paint from the memorial.

This included local Fife councillor Naz Anis-Miah who Mr Yousaf said he knew well.

He added: “I commend the volunteers for cleaning up the memorial but it shouldn’t be left to volunteers, the desecration shouldn’t be taking place in the first place.”

Mr Anis-Miah told The Courier: “My immediate reaction when I found out was – I don’t want the parents to have to see that mess.

“I met a few constituents here and we helped to get what seemed to be an industrial type of thick paint off the stones.”

He said he would press for CCTV if it is required.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Sunday we received a report of vandalism at a cemetery on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

“Inquires are ongoing.”