Pioneering pandemic Brechin project still serving up soup and smiles

St Andrews Church volunteers deliver weekly to around 160 locals and also run regular community lunches.

By Graham Brown
Liz Howson serves up pudding at the latest Brechin Soup Initiative lunch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A soup scheme set up during the pandemic is continuing to provide a social lifeline in Brechin.

And the dedicated band of volunteers behind the project say the smiles on the doorstep show how much their efforts are still appreciated.

St Andrews Church pioneered the scheme in early 2021 when the vestry were offered vegetables on a regular basis by Angus producer Stirfresh at Upper Dysart.

Brechin Soup Initiative
The church enthusiastically took up the generous offer.

It had seen the profound effect the pandemic had on food insecurity in an area of high deprivation.

Hard-working volunteer team

Thirty months later, the initiative has been formalised as part of St Andrew’s Church and local support continues to pour in.

Brechin Soup Initiative chairperson Liz Howson says the hard work brings many rewards.

The project now buys its ingredients and a team of around 20 get the soup pots out every Wednesday.

Brechin Soup Initiative
“Three do the cooking on a rota basis, then another team takes on delivery each week.

“It is lovely to be able to give someone a bowl of homemade soup – but the scheme is so much more than that,” said Liz.

“The people we deliver to just love seeing someone on their doorstep for a chat.

“They would love you get you in for a cuppie.”

But with around 160 ‘customers’ every week it would mean a long delivery round.

“When you see the joy on their faces, particularly the older people, it is wonderful,” said Liz.

Brechin soup initiative success.
Brechin soup initiative success.
“When we started we really thought we would be doing it for six months or so.”

“The local community has been very supportive in providing containers for the soup, funding and fresh ingredients.

“At the moment we’re inundated with apple so we make crumble with those.”

It has also expanded to community lunches in the church hall a few times a year.

Those usually draw around 50 people, but last year’s festive event was so successful it might have to move to a larger venue.

Liz added: “Without such a hard-working team the initiative would flounder.

“We’ve a good committee with different skills and that’s the key to our success.

Brechin soup initiative success.
Brechin soup initiative success.
“But we could always do with more volunteers.”

Secondary school youngsters from Brechin High assist weekly through the charity Enable.

And a link is also planned with neighbouring Maisondieu Primary School.

It bodes well for the future of the project, which Liz says continues to enjoy fresh backing.

“We are particularly grateful to South Esk dental practice, Carnegie Fuels, Jack Souttar Architect, Brechin Community Garden, Scotmid and Drummond Park farm shop for their latest support and generosity.”