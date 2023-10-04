Hay bales on fire near Markinch in Fife

Several hay bales are on fire at farmland in Markinch.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The farmland is across from Markinch Cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently in attendance as hay bales are on fire in Markinch.

“Two appliances are in attendance.”

It comes after firefighters tackled more than 200 straw bales on fire in Springfield at the end of last month.