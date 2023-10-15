Arbroath active travel scheme jumps to more than £14 million but set for green light this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath active travel scheme jumps to more than £14 million but set for green light this week

Active travel charity Sustrans has said it will plug the funding gap in A Place for Everyone after costs for the Arbroath project rose 10%.

By Graham Brown
Green space and cycle lanes are a key feature of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Green space and cycle lanes are a key feature of A Place for Everyone in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

Arbroath’s ambitious – and controversial – active travel vision is facing a £1.3 million cost hike.

But Angus Council will not have to foot the bill for the jump to more than £14m.

And the project to transform the A92 running through the town could be underway early in the new year.

Arbroath for Everyone
A trial run of how the scheme might look was held in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

A milestone update for A Place to Everyone will be delivered to Angus councillors at a special meeting on Thursday.

They will be asked to fire the start gun on the scheme to have it in place for summer 2025.

It comes after the council’s own officials recently refused to give Place-based Investment Fund cash to the project because of “funding uncertainties”.

Four years since windfall announcement

In 2019, Arbroath was announced as the biggest winner in a Sustrans-led active travel bonanza.

The charity promised £9m for the scheme to redraw how the A92 from Gayfield to Guthrie Port is used.

But plans to reduce the dual carriageway to single lane met a mixed response.

How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Arcadis

The new cost of the scheme is £14.4m.

Sustrans has agreed to fund the additional £1.3m.

If councillors give the green light to the scheme this week, work on the 19-month project will begin in January 2024.

Consultation data

Council chiefs say their consultation on the project has brought an overwhelmingly positive response.

They say there has been almost 1,300 pieces of separate feedback.

But just 200 people viewed a video fly-through of the design in 18 months.

And it has emerged that there were less than 100 responses to some elements of the online and in-person consultation.

The data includes:

  • 298 responses to the online street trial survey
  • 325 comments and suggestions on the street trial via the online consultation hub
  • 51 feedback forms on the concept design
  • 61 pieces of feedback at harbour drop-in event
  • 111 online survey responses on the design development

Council officials say the feedback indicates:

  • 90% of consultees live in Arbroath
  • 88% liked the design
  • 90% believe the design would improve accessibility for people of all abilities
  • 84% believe the design would improve safety
  • 90% agreed the design has sufficient space dedicated to walking and cycling infrastructure
  • 89% agreed the design makes it easier to cross the road on foot
  • 89% agreed the crossing points are in suitable locations
  • 89% agreed the design improves green space and the appearance of the area.

Local economy boost

Contractor Balfour Beatty have targets of 20-40% local labour and a 40-60% spend on local sub-contactors – worth £2m to the Angus economy.

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “Arbroath, A Place For Everyone is exactly what we are aspiring to achieve through this project.

“We want the town to flourish and be a place where people want to live, work and visit.

“While council funds are extremely tight, we have to continue to be bold and ambitious and to invest in the future of Angus.

“We are leveraging a huge amount of funding for Arbroath which could be a catalyst for even more investment in the future.

“We have listened and acted on the views and aspirations of the people of Arbroath and have worked tirelessly so we can now bring to reality this genuinely transformational project.”

