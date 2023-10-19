Brechin residents given new ‘risk to life’ warning by Angus Council

Angus Council has told Brechin residents in at-risk areas they must leave their properties if they are told to evacuate.

The authority’s fresh Storm Babet warning comes in the wake of the latest update from Sepa.

In a social media post titled ‘Risk to life – if told to evacuate, please leave’, the council issued a stark warning to locals.

They said: “The latest modelling from @SEPA is that river levels could reach an unprecedented 5m about normal levels.

“The Brechin flood defences are designed to deal with river levels of 3.8m.

“This means that there is a serious risk to life from excessive flooding.

“Building on work undertaken already we are, currently revisiting all properties identified as at risk to evacuate remaining residents who were reluctant to leave earlier.

“If you believe that you are at risk of flooding and wish to be evacuated, please call our ACCESSLine number 03452 777 778 for rescue. Lines are open until 22:00. If danger is imminent, please call 999.

“We are expecting peak levels at around 01:00 and again 08:00 but if the modelling is correct, the river will overtop long before that peak so the time to leave is NOW.

“#Stay Safe #StormBabet.”

More to follow.