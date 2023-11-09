First Class 2023 Fife part one: P1 photos from primary schools from Tayport to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

First Class 2023 Fife part one: P1 photos from primary schools from Tayport to Dunfermline

Find your school's picture - with more to come from Fife tomorrow

Castlehill Primary School, in Cupar, is among those featured. Image: supplied by school.
By Cheryl Peebles

Your First Class 2023 photos are here.

We have photographs of P1 classes from around Fife primary schools – with more to come tomorrow.

First Class is our annual celebration of the start of the area’s newest pupils’ school journeys.

And with them settled into their classes, we hope parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will enjoy these seeing these milestone pictures.

These photos also appear in a special print supplements in The Courier today and some were in the Evening Telegraph last week. More Fife schools will feature in part two tomorrow.

To purchase your very own print or digital copy of your child’s first class photo, fill out this form.

First Class 2023 Fife part one

Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School
Cardenden Primary School
Caskieberran Primary School
Carleton Primary School
Carleton Primary School P1B
Colinsburgh Primary School
Balmullo Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Collydean Primary School P1A
Ceres Primary School
Balcurvie Primary School
Canmore Primary School
Aberhill Primary School P1A
Aberhill Primary School P1B
Buckhaven Primary School
Anstruther Primary School
Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School
Castlehill Primary School P1A
Castlehill Primary School P1B
Balmerino Primary School
Crail Primary School
Strathmiglo Primary School
Wormit Primary School
St Columba’s RC Primary School
Tayport Primary School
Strathkinness Primary School
Dunbog Primary School
Newburgh Primary School
Kingsbarns Primary School
Leuchars Primary School
Hill of Beath Primary School
Freuchie Primary School
Elie Primary School
Letham Primary School
Dairsie Primary School
Lawhead Primary School
Greyfriars RC Primary School
Denend Primary School
Denbeath Primary School
Newport Primary School
Duloch Primary School Class 1
Springfield Primary School
Duloch Primary School Class 2
Guardbridge Primary School
Duloch Primary School Class 3
East Wemyss Primary School

Conversation