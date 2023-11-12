Concerns grow for Fife teen, 14, last seen in Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing since Friday.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Rhianna Lithgow, 14, who was last seen in Kirkcaldy town centre around 9pm on Friday November 10.

She is described as being 5’4, slim build with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings, a pink hooded jumper, black body warmer and black and white converse.

Police are asking anyone with information is to call 101 quoting reference PS-20231110-3918.