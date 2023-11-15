Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla calls for Palestine peace at summit in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla calls for Palestine peace at summit in Turkey

The Dundee city councillor, whose parents were trapped for weeks in besieged Gaza, is speaking out at a 'leaders’ spouses' event today.

By Andy Philip
Dundee Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, wife of Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla is demanding a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza at a summit for national leaders’ spouses in Istanbul.

The Dundee city councillor’s parents were trapped with family in the territory for weeks, only returning home a week ago after managing to escape via Egypt.

Ms El-Nakla was invited to the summit by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan.

The decision to accept the invitation comes just weeks after Israel recalled diplomats from Turkey, with President Recep Erdogan accusing it of behaving like a war criminal.

‘We should not look away’

Ms El-Nakla, a Dundee city councillor, said today: “I am gathering with a number of prominent women for one reason, and for one reason alone, to ensure that humanity prevails and that no more innocent men, women or children die.

“The devastation in Gaza is horrifying and unimaginable to most of us; schools being turned to rubble, refugee camps being hit, hospitals bombed and amputations taking place without anesthetic.

“We should not look away.”

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.

She said families like her’s have endured unimaginable horror.

Her mum Elizabeth, a retired nurse from Dundee, along with dad Maged got out but her frail 93-year-old gran, brother and young relatives remain there.

Thousands have died since terror group Hamas attacked Israel. The reaction was swift, with the Israeli army sweeping into the territory and bombing the territory for weeks.

Ms El-Nakla said: “It is beyond anyone’s worst nightmare – every ten minutes a child is killed.

“My brother, Mohammad, is a Doctor in Gaza. He says every day brings more death and destruction.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla - whose parents are trapped in Gaza. Image: PA
“One of his jobs right now is to try and match body parts to the correct body.

“This is inhumane suffering and cruelty. That is why we need a ceasefire, and we need one now.”

The event comes as MPs continue to split on calls for a ceasefire.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire which could be selected for a vote by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.