Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla calls for Palestine peace at summit in Turkey

Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla is demanding a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza at a summit for national leaders’ spouses in Istanbul.

The Dundee city councillor’s parents were trapped with family in the territory for weeks, only returning home a week ago after managing to escape via Egypt.

Ms El-Nakla was invited to the summit by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan.

The decision to accept the invitation comes just weeks after Israel recalled diplomats from Turkey, with President Recep Erdogan accusing it of behaving like a war criminal.

‘We should not look away’

Ms El-Nakla, a Dundee city councillor, said today: “I am gathering with a number of prominent women for one reason, and for one reason alone, to ensure that humanity prevails and that no more innocent men, women or children die.

“The devastation in Gaza is horrifying and unimaginable to most of us; schools being turned to rubble, refugee camps being hit, hospitals bombed and amputations taking place without anesthetic.

“We should not look away.”

She said families like her’s have endured unimaginable horror.

Her mum Elizabeth, a retired nurse from Dundee, along with dad Maged got out but her frail 93-year-old gran, brother and young relatives remain there.

Thousands have died since terror group Hamas attacked Israel. The reaction was swift, with the Israeli army sweeping into the territory and bombing the territory for weeks.

Ms El-Nakla said: “It is beyond anyone’s worst nightmare – every ten minutes a child is killed.

“My brother, Mohammad, is a Doctor in Gaza. He says every day brings more death and destruction.

“One of his jobs right now is to try and match body parts to the correct body.

“This is inhumane suffering and cruelty. That is why we need a ceasefire, and we need one now.”

The event comes as MPs continue to split on calls for a ceasefire.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire which could be selected for a vote by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Sir Keir’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

Labour frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.