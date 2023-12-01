REBECCA BAIRD: Site 6 office block plans in Dundee are ugly and unnecessary in post-Covid hybrid world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Site 6 office block plans in Dundee are ugly and unnecessary in post-Covid hybrid world

Work began on the Dundee Waterfront site this week.

The new Site 6 plans have sparked debate among Dundee residents again this week. Image: Cooper Cromar/DC Thomson.

By Rebecca Baird

If Aberdeen’s got the granite, Glasgow’s got the people and Edinburgh’s got the castle, then what’s Dundee got?

No, it’s not a riddle – it’s what my pals asked me when I told them I was picking up sticks from Glasgow and flitting to Dundee.

And I replied, smug as anything: “Sky.”

After a couple of years of towering sandstone corridors, Dundee’s low, open skyline was a breath of fresh air.

I loved walking down the High Street and knowing that if I peered down any side street, I could see right to the river.

Dundee waterfront, 2015. Image: Jim Cromby.


With just the Discovery standing majestically against the silhouette of Fife, it felt like Dundee in 2015 was a city that knew how to make the most of its natural surroundings.

Of course, that’s because the waterfront had just been flattened.

Then they built the V&A – the first obstacle on the horizon.

But fair enough, I thought, at least the building itself looks interesting. You could argue it creates a skyline, rather than blocking it out.

The V&A creates an interesting shape on the skyline driving into Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

My goodwill towards the waterfront development took a hit, though, with the construction of the new train station and the visual nightmare that is the Sleeperz.

Why on Earth would you ruin such a lovely view with such a big beige monstrosity?

Dundee doesn’t need another office block

And so it’s gone – Slessor Gardens? Lovely, a spacious, green slice of urban peace.

The weird, giant, metal whale next door? Not so much.

Pavement cafes? Delightful. Big sandpit? A strange choice, but ultimately inoffensive.

Social security offices? An absolute aesthetic menace.

The metal whale sculpture installed on the waterfront has had mixed reviews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Each new addition seems to step the place forward, then back, in a weird Waterfront line dance.

Now, ground is breaking on the headline-making Site 6 development, just across from the V&A.

The patch of ground will soon be home to another horizon-blotter; a six-storey office block. Because somehow, another office block is exactly what Dundee city centre is needing.

Never mind the fact Dundee companies are struggling to fill their office spaces enough to justify the rents on them already.

Work is underway on Site 6 Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Or that since the rise of hybrid and home working post-Covid, virtual workspaces are becoming more and more normalised, making costly (and environmentally unfriendly) journeys less desirable for prospective employees.

This is a time for re-evaluating the office space which already exists in the city and using that to meet demand, rather than creating a business district in the middle of what is currently a leisure hub.

Should we follow NYC and sell the skyline?

And not only will it be big; if the planning documents are anything to go by James Thomson House will be ugly too.

An ironic name, considering the eponymous late architect was venerated as the “creator of innumerable schemes to make Dundee the City Beautiful” by cultivating wide open spaces at the waterfront.

It’s his vision which should be honoured, not his name.

Yet the plans show a chunk of grey Lego, with all the grace and charm of a multi-storey car park.

A different view of the Site 6 plans. Image: Cooper Cromar.

The saving grace of this is, incidentally, that it’ll have a 26-space car park.

If that could be used on weekends to ease up city centre parking, at least it will have a fraction of the function of the eyesore it resembles.

The whole thing reminds me of the strange phenomenon that takes place in New York City and other major real estate destinations, where ‘air rights’ can be bought.

Buying up air rights means you have the right to build – or not build – on to your property at certain heights.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; when it comes to the Sleeperz hotel, Rebecca isn’t seeing it. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

In Dundee, where river views drive up property prices – and losing them can drive them down – this seems like something we might soon have to consider.

Still, the spades are already in the ground and the plan is in motion, so there’s nowhere for this grumbling to go.

The proposed end date for construction is 2025, so my approach now is to make the most of that spacious feeling while it lasts.

And perhaps I’ll be wrong, and this will be the best thing for Dundee.

I only hope that in pursuit of progress, the city doesn’t ‘develop’ itself out of one of the things I think makes it so special.

Anywhere can have glimmering streets of towering office blocks – but there’s only one silvery Tay.

And only one patch of sky above it.

