Perth city centre street closed off for hours due to police incident with multiple emergency services on scene

Emergency services descended on a street in Perth city centre on Saturday night after reports of a major police incident.

A large police presence was seen in the area shortly after 9pm.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least five police vehicles and an ambulance on St Methven Street.

Officers then sealed off South Methven Street at the junction with Mill Street in Perth city centre a short time later.

Two police vans, a car and an ambulance were also seen on Kinnoull Street a short distance away at the same time.

Police sealed off South Methven Street

One eyewitness said he saw multiple emergency vehicles in the vicinity shortly after 9pm.

He added: “Police were everywhere and very quickly taped off South Methven Street.

“I also saw one officer standing outside a block of flats where a fatal stabbing happened earlier this year.

“There were also three police vehicles and an ambulance parked on Kinnoull Street in the city centre at around the same time.”

Bus services in the city centre were also affected with some services having to be rerouted as the area remained sealed off.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

