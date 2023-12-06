Road closed and man taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash

A road has been closed in Kirkcaldy following a single car crash at the Gallatown Roundabout.

One person was taken to hospital after the incident on Rosslyn Street.

The nature of the person’s injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car at Gallatown Roundabout in Kirkcaldy around 11.25am.

“One person has been taken to hospital and the road is currently closed.”

The A921 has been closed up to where it meets the A92 at the Redhouse Roundabout.

Amey – which manages the trunk roads network – posted on X: “A92 southbound at Redhouse roundabout Road into Kirckaldy is closed by police following road traffic incident on A921.

“Delays in area.

“Take care on approach”