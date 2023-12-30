Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police Ongoing incident amidst unconfirmed reports of a man with a weapon By Lindsey Hamilton December 30 2023, 8.22pm Share Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4854088/leslie-high-street-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment Armed police are reported to have sealed off Leslie High Street amidst an ongoing incident. There are unconfirmed reports that it is in connection with a man with a weapon in the area. Police are reported to not be letting anyone into or out of the street. Eye-witnesses report seeing armed police and police vehicles in the area. Police vans have closed off the street. Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that a man with a weapon was seen in the area. Further unconfirmed reports claim that police are surrounding a block of flats. It is understood that the incident began around 7.15pm Police Scotland has been approached for comment. MORE FOLLOWS
