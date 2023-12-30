Leslie High Street sealed off by armed police

Armed police are reported to have sealed off Leslie High Street amidst an ongoing incident.

There are unconfirmed reports that it is in connection with a man with a weapon in the area.

Police are reported to not be letting anyone into or out of the street.

Eye-witnesses report seeing armed police and police vehicles in the area.

Police vans have closed off the street.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that a man with a weapon was seen in the area.

Further unconfirmed reports claim that police are surrounding a block of flats.

It is understood that the incident began around 7.15pm

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

