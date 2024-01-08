21 new council homes planned for Arbroath “last resort” flats site

Plans have come forward for 21 new council houses on the site of razed blocks of Arbroath flats.

The Fraser Path site was home to some of the town’s most unpopular housing.

And the stigma dragged the area down in a Scottish deprivation league table.

But Angus Council say the site will become a high quality development of flats and cottages, including sought-after one bedroom homes.

The authority has recently submitted detailed plans for the land with its own planning department.

The site extends to half a hectare.

It runs adjacent to the Westway between Bloomfield Road and Rosefield Place.

‘Unpopular’ former flats

“This site previously accommodated three large blocks of flats four storeys in height,” the council’s planning submission states.

They said the blocks were an unpopular design.

“Families, single people, and elderly households were all housed within blocks which have a lack of defined private space and poor quality environmentals, such as shared deck access, communal refuse areas and low-quality amenity open space.”

The flats were described as a “place of last resort.”

It contributed to a higher-than-average deprivation score on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation.

“These flats due to age and character were no longer required and have been cleared from the site,” the council say.

The 21 new homes will be:

8 x one bed garden flats

8 x one bed first floor flats

1 x two bed detached/terraced house

2 x three bed semi-detached/terrace house

1 x three bed cottage with rooms in roof

1 x four bed cottage with rooms in roof

“The removal of these four-storeys elements and their replacement with 1.5 storey housing/flats will greatly reduce the feeling of overlooking that the older blocks instilled.

“This space is purposefully of a smaller, more intimate domestic scale to create a sense of privacy and belonging,” the design statement adds.

The development will have three open space areas as well as private gardens for the larger homes.

The application will be considered in due course.