Pavement parking: How is Stirling applying new ban?

A ban on pavement parking in Stirling is set to be enforced in the “early months” of this year.

It comes after councils were handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

Local authorities can now dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

The ban appears to have the support of Courier readers, with a survey showing the majority (52%) were in favour of it being introduced.

But drivers will need to make sure they know the rules in each council area – with enforcement plans differing across Tayside and Fife.

Stirling Council prepares pavement parking ban changes

Stirling Council says it will apply the ban early this year and is in the “final stages” of deciding road exemptions.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council is preparing for the implementation of the legislation in the early months of 2024 with road exemption assessments in their final stages.

“Although this is a statutory duty, the council has discretion over how this is exercised.

“We are committed to ensuring pavements and roads are safer and more accessible to all.”

Anyone who is fined will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.