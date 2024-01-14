Pavement parking: How is Stirling applying new ban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pavement parking: How is Stirling applying new ban?

The region's council is preparing to enforce new rules.

By Ellidh Aitken
cars parked on a pavement
A ban on pavement parking came into force across Scotland in December. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A ban on pavement parking in Stirling is set to be enforced in the “early months” of this year.

It comes after councils were handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

Local authorities can now dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

The ban appears to have the support of Courier readers, with a survey showing the majority (52%) were in favour of it being introduced.

But drivers will need to make sure they know the rules in each council area – with enforcement plans differing across Tayside and Fife.

Stirling Council prepares pavement parking ban changes

Stirling Council says it will apply the ban early this year and is in the “final stages” of deciding road exemptions.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council is preparing for the implementation of the legislation in the early months of 2024 with road exemption assessments in their final stages.

“Although this is a statutory duty, the council has discretion over how this is exercised.

“We are committed to ensuring pavements and roads are safer and more accessible to all.”

Anyone who is fined will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

