Map shows how many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode

At least 50 sex offenders live in the Stirling area.

Residents in the region can use our interactive map to find out just how many live in their postcode.

Police Scotland releases data relating to sex offenders every month – however, this is limited to a general area rather than a street location.

As of November, at least 50 registered sex offenders had a Stirling postcode.

The highest number of offenders lived in the FK7 area, with 25 people living in areas such as Stirling south and east, Bannockburn and Cowie.

Meanwhile, FK8, which includes Stirling centre and west and Aberfoyle, had 12.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence becomes subject to notification requirements.

They have to hand over their details to the police, including where they live and if they plan to travel.

The Sexual Offences Act 2003 provides detail of the crimes which include rape, trafficking, sexual assault and sexual activity with people who have mental disorders and those who are underaged.

According to Police Scotland, a judge can make anyone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe a crime has a significant sexual nature to it.

The force’s website adds: “RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community.

“Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

How many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode?

Use the interactive map below to find out how many live near you.

Re-offending rates low

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland, local authorities and other partners use professional assessment, robust risk assessment processes, and the latest technologies to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and properly target appropriate resources at those who pose a risk to the public.

“Those subject to Sex Offender Notification Requirements (SONR) are placed on the register for a wide spectrum of sexual offending.

“We can never eliminate risk entirely, but sexual re-offending rates of RSOs remain very low and we want to reassure communities that all reasonable and appropriate steps are being taken to protect them.”

Live elsewhere? Click the links below to see information for your area: