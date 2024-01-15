Map shows how many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Map shows how many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode

Police Scotland has confirmed at least 50 registered sex offenders live in the Stirling region.

By Kieran Webster
Stirling sex offenders map.
Find out how many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode. Image: DC Thomson

At least 50 sex offenders live in the Stirling area.

Residents in the region can use our interactive map to find out just how many live in their postcode.

Police Scotland releases data relating to sex offenders every month – however, this is limited to a general area rather than a street location.

As of November, at least 50 registered sex offenders had a Stirling postcode.

The highest number of offenders lived in the FK7 area, with 25 people living in areas such as Stirling south and east, Bannockburn and Cowie.

Meanwhile, FK8, which includes Stirling centre and west and Aberfoyle, had 12.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence becomes subject to notification requirements.

They have to hand over their details to the police, including where they live and if they plan to travel.

The Sexual Offences Act 2003 provides detail of the crimes which include rape, trafficking, sexual assault and sexual activity with people who have mental disorders and those who are underaged.

Randolphfield House in Stirling
Randolphfield House in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

According to Police Scotland, a judge can make anyone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe a crime has a significant sexual nature to it.

The force’s website adds: “RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community.

“Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

How many sex offenders live in your Stirling postcode?

Use the interactive map below to find out how many live near you.

Re-offending rates low

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland, local authorities and other partners use professional assessment, robust risk assessment processes, and the latest technologies to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and properly target appropriate resources at those who pose a risk to the public.

“Those subject to Sex Offender Notification Requirements (SONR) are placed on the register for a wide spectrum of sexual offending.

“We can never eliminate risk entirely, but sexual re-offending rates of RSOs remain very low and we want to reassure communities that all reasonable and appropriate steps are being taken to protect them.”

