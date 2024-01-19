Takeover bid accepted for £2m Callander hotel that hosted The Beatles

New owners are set to take over a 15-bedroom Callander hotel that once hosted The Beatles.

The Roman Camp Hotel, off the Main Street, is where the Fab Four stayed in 1964 between concerts in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The historic hotel and wedding venue was originally built in 1625 as a hunting lodge of the Drummond family overlooking the River Teith.

It was bought from the then-owner Reginald Balliol Brett, the second Viscount Esher, by Sir James and Lady Wilson of Airdrie in 1938, who developed the gardens and turned the house into a hotel.

The Courier can reveal that a buyer has been found, three months after it was put on the market for almost £2m.

End of era at Roman Camp Hotel

The takeover will mark the end of an era that began when Eric and Marion Brown moved in on January 12 1989 – soon after they got married.

Eric, 64, said: “We have accepted an offer from a buyer who is looking to take over operations of the hotel in late February or early March.

“They want to retain it as a hotel and invest and develop it.

“Things are looking very promising for the people who work here and also for the local community.

“It will be a good project going forward.”

The new owners are not based locally.

“Once they take over it is their dream going forward,” added Eric, who has lived in Callander since he was five years old.

“They have lots of drive and interesting thoughts to expand the business and keep it going as a country hotel.”

Callander country house has been improved in 35 years

In their 35 years at the hotel, the Browns have completed two significant developments.

In 2000 they created a large room for general dining, functions and weddings.

And five years ago they converted a potting shed into a garden bistro.

“The rest has been general refurbishment and trying to keep the character and comfort of the place,” Eric added.

“We have tried to keep the general atmosphere of a traditional country house the same.

“It’s a unique property down by the river.

“It is a lovely place to be.”

The couple plan to remain in the town short-term as they help the new owners get used to the business.

Longer-term, they hope to stay in Callander but may move to Stirling to be closer to their parents.

New owners will offer ‘range of rooms in which to relax’

The hotel has been marketed by Knight Frank for £1,950,000.

The advert says the hotel offers “a fantastic range of bar, lounge, restaurant, and function facilities for its guests.”

It adds: “The mix of characterful public areas offers a range of rooms in which to relax, plus there are excellent dining facilities, including the bistro at the walled garden.

“With its riverside location and beautiful grounds, the Roman Camp Hotel is also an ideal wedding venue with the hotel and grounds providing excellent photographic opportunities.”

The gardens and grounds at the hotel extend to around 12.5 acres in total.

The new owners are also buying three houses on the main street, about 11.5 acres of land to the east of the Walled Garden and an additional length of salmon fishing on the Teith.