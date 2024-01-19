Dunblane nurse’s ’20-year career down pan’ after admitting misconduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane nurse’s ’20-year career down pan’ after admitting misconduct

Stacey Smith left a patient sleeping in a chair overnight.

By Ben MacDonald
Randolph Hill Nursing Home in Dunblane
Randolph Hill nursing home in Dunblane. Google Street View

A Dunblane nurse has told how her “20-year career is down the pan” after admitting misconduct.

Stacey Smith – a registered nurse since 2006 – quit her job after a series of allegations emerged about her time working at Randolph Hill nursing home.

Smith failed to help colleagues move a patient into her bed in October 2020 – and then left the same patient sleeping in a chair overnight.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) also found Smith had failed to clear a patient’s blocked catheter just weeks later.

Smith quit her job at Randolph Hill four days after the catheter incident and is now working in hospitality.

She admitted the NMC charges – but the panel was told there were some mitigating factors.

Dunblane nurse had responsibility for nursing home residents

A report into the hearing set out details of the incidents at the Dunblane home.

It said: “During the night shift beginning on October 15 2020, Miss Smith had overall responsibility for the residents on the ground floor of the home.

“At 9pm, a healthcare assistant informed Miss Smith that the patient was awake in her chair and needed to be put to bed.

“The patient was a large resident with mobility issues. She required the use of a hoist, an extra large sling and three staff to help her transfer at all times.

“At 1am, whilst completing pad checks on residents, the colleague approached Miss Smith again to remind her that the patient was still not in bed.

“At that point Miss Smith told that the patient could be put to bed once the pad checks had been completed.”

The NMC logo.
The NMC published the report. Image: NMC

The NMC heard how a colleague continued to remind Smith about the patient throughout the night but “no action was taken”.

Eventually, at 6.40am, the colleague and another care assistant moved the patient to her bed.

She had spent more than 24 hours in the chair.

Bosses at the home put Smith on a four-week plan to address communication and leadership concerns.

But less than two months later, she failed to flush a patient’s catheter after it had become blocked, and did not escalate the matter.

She resigned on December 6 2020.

‘I don’t need reminded of a 20-year career down the pan’

In later emails to the NMC, Smith told the watchdog she was “not interested” in attending the misconduct proceedings because “nursing is my past”.

She also told the NMC: “I won’t be changing my mind, I work in hospitality now.

“I want this to stop as I can’t move on and don’t need reminded of a 20-year career down the pan.”

Smith added: “Never in my life over 20 years have I been a danger to anyone.”

The NMC found she had shown “no insight or remorse”.

Some mitigating factors were revealed as part of the hearing but these have been redacted from the report.

The panel also found there was “no evidence of harmful deep-seated personality or attitudinal problems” and “no evidence of repetition of behaviour”.

However the NMC found Smith’s fitness to practise was impaired.

It imposed an interim 18-month suspension – which will be replaced by a six-month suspension if no appeal is made.

