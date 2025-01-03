This year’s Stirling school holiday calendar

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2025 in Stirling Council area.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a Stirling school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for the 2025, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main spring, summer, autumn and Christmas holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access our printer-friendly calendar click here:

Stirling school holidays calendar

Stirling school holidays 2025 at a glance

February 10 to 14

Spring holiday – April 7 to 21

May 2 to 5

Summer holiday – June 30 to August 12

Autumn holiday – October 13 to 24

Christmas holiday – December 22 to January 2

Staff development days are February 10 and 11, May 2, August 11 and 12.

