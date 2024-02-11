Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stirling

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Sunday, February 11, on Back O’Hill Road.

The girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she received treatment.

Police are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle, a possibly silver 4×4 type car, who briefly stopped after the crash.

Road policing constable Ian Marshall said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“I would urge the driver, or anyone who may have seen the crash, to come forward.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2060 of February 11, 2024.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.