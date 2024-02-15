‘Never say never’: Ex-North East Tory MSP bids for comeback in Fife

An ex-Tory MSP who previously represented Dundee is bidding to make his political comeback in a key Fife constituency at the next Westminster election.

Bill Bowman, who retired from Holyrood three years ago, will stand for the Conservatives in North East Fife when voters next go to the polls.

But does he have any hope of being elected in a seat currently held by the Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain, where the SNP are expected to be the main challengers?

“Never say never,” Mr Bowman said. “It’ll be difficult. But I think now is a good time.”

“I’m not downhearted. I will give it my best shot. We are the rock solid unionist party.”

Mr Bowman, now 73, stepped down as a North East regional MSP shortly after the death of his late wife Helen in 2020.

Given the pandemic was still raging and Covid restrictions remained in place, he felt it was “time to take a break”.

Since then Mr Bowman, who lives in North East Fife patch, has remained an active Conservative member during what has been a hugely turbulent time for the party.

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister in July 2022 after months of scandal, while Liz Truss was forced to quit after a brief but disastrous tenure.

But Mr Bowman hopes his party’s strong support for the union will help them up north even though polls strongly suggest the Tories will lose power.

“I think the Scottish Conservatives are fighting a different battle perhaps,” he said. “We have the nationalists to contend with up here.”

While the Scottish Tories turned against Mr Johnson when the partygate scandal was raging, Mr Bowman still had some positive things to say about him.

“We do forget, he was a winner,” he said. “He won a majority. He was one of the first to support Ukraine.”

The former North East MSP also praised the work of party leader Douglas Ross during his time in charge.

He said: “I think he’s had a bit of a rough ride.

“Douglas is doing a good job. He’s quite tenacious when he starts questioning. He goes for it.”

Mr Bowman, an experienced accountant and businessman, served on the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee when he was in Holyrood.

He would be keen to take on a similar post if he succeeds in being elected to the House of Commons.

The former MSP also said his key priorities would include supporting St Andrews University and Leuchars.