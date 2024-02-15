‘Never say never’: Ex-North East Tory MSP bids for comeback in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Never say never’: Ex-North East Tory MSP bids for comeback in Fife

Bill Bowman, who retired from Holyrood three years ago, will stand for the Conservatives in North East Fife at the next Westminster election.

By Justin Bowie
Former Tory MSP Bill Bowman.
Former Tory MSP Bill Bowman.

An ex-Tory MSP who previously represented Dundee is bidding to make his political comeback in a key Fife constituency at the next Westminster election.

Bill Bowman, who retired from Holyrood three years ago, will stand for the Conservatives in North East Fife when voters next go to the polls.

But does he have any hope of being elected in a seat currently held by the Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain, where the SNP are expected to be the main challengers?

“Never say never,” Mr Bowman said. “It’ll be difficult. But I think now is a good time.”

“I’m not downhearted. I will give it my best shot. We are the rock solid unionist party.”

Mr Bowman, now 73, stepped down as a North East regional MSP shortly after the death of his late wife Helen in 2020.

Given the pandemic was still raging and Covid restrictions remained in place, he felt it was “time to take a break”.

Since then Mr Bowman, who lives in North East Fife patch, has remained an active Conservative member during what has been a hugely turbulent time for the party.

Read more: The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground – and those stepping down at the next general election

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister in July 2022 after months of scandal, while Liz Truss was forced to quit after a brief but disastrous tenure.

But Mr Bowman hopes his party’s strong support for the union will help them up north even though polls strongly suggest the Tories will lose power.

“I think the Scottish Conservatives are fighting a different battle perhaps,” he said. “We have the nationalists to contend with up here.”

While the Scottish Tories turned against Mr Johnson when the partygate scandal was raging, Mr Bowman still had some positive things to say about him.

“We do forget, he was a winner,” he said. “He won a majority. He was one of the first to support Ukraine.”

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.

The former North East MSP also praised the work of party leader Douglas Ross during his time in charge.

He said: “I think he’s had a bit of a rough ride.

“Douglas is doing a good job. He’s quite tenacious when he starts questioning. He goes for it.”

Mr Bowman, an experienced accountant and businessman, served on the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee when he was in Holyrood.

He would be keen to take on a similar post if he succeeds in being elected to the House of Commons.

The former MSP also said his key priorities would include supporting St Andrews University and Leuchars.

Conversation