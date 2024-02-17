Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside – all you need to know

The Red Arrows are set to fly above Tayside on Monday morning.

The world-famous jets will make their way over Angus and Perthshire as they head for Lossiemouth.

They are flying north to take part in practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range.

According to the UK Military Airshows website, the planes are leaving their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 9am.

They will then make their way up the east coast, crossing the border into Scotland at around 9.30am.

The jets will fly over the water off the coast of Angus before travelling west towards Highland Perthshire.

They are expected to fly over Arbroath at around 9.37am before passing the south western area of Coupar Angus at 9.41am.

The fleet will then pass Loch Tummel at 9.44am and can be seen north of Loch Laidon at 9.48am before heading towards the Highlands.

They will then land at Lossiemouth at around 10.04am.

The timings and route are subject to change due to the weather – which is set to be overcast – or other requirements.

Last year, the Red Arrows treated enthusiasts with a flyover to help Montrose Air Station celebrate its 100th anniversary.