Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside – all you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside – all you need to know

The world-famous jets will make their way over Angus and Perthshire on Monday as they head for Lossiemouth.

By Ben MacDonald
The Red Arrows are set to fly north
Aircraft enthusiasts could get the chance to see the Red Arrows on Monday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Red Arrows are set to fly above Tayside on Monday morning.

The world-famous jets will make their way over Angus and Perthshire as they head for Lossiemouth.

They are flying north to take part in practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range.

According to the UK Military Airshows website, the planes are leaving their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 9am.

They will then make their way up the east coast, crossing the border into Scotland at around 9.30am.

The jets will fly over the water off the coast of Angus before travelling west towards Highland Perthshire.

The Red Arrows will fly over Tayside
The jets will fly over Angus and Perthshire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They are expected to fly over Arbroath at around 9.37am before passing the south western area of Coupar Angus at 9.41am.

The fleet will then pass Loch Tummel at 9.44am and can be seen north of Loch Laidon at 9.48am before heading towards the Highlands.

They will then land at Lossiemouth at around 10.04am.

The timings and route are subject to change due to the weather – which is set to be overcast – or other requirements.

Last year, the Red Arrows treated enthusiasts with a flyover to help Montrose Air Station celebrate its 100th anniversary.

More from News

Fubar is set to host a daytime disco for over-30s
Stirling nightclub to launch over-30's daytime disco
A vehicle passes through floodwater in Walton, near Stratford-upon-Avon, in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Flood warnings in place with heavy rain set to bring weekend washout
Erik ten Hag’s side are in good form (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has ‘a lot of respect’ for Luton
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches planned trajectory in key test
Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia (AP)
Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on
Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Caird Park golf courses are threatened with closure
Dundee leisure bosses cite Covid for not boosting golf facilities at under-threat Caird Park
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Readers react to XL Bully rescuer's Angus sanctuary plan after 'hate campaign' claims
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
'Historically important' Perthshire battleground targeted for battery storage plant
June McEwan giving two thumbs up next to metal Highland sculptures depicting a Highland cow, bull and calf in Crieff.
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Crieff