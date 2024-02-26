Burnt-out car found in Stirling shooting probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Burnt-out car found in Stirling shooting probe

Detectives believe the incident was a targeted attack.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police are investigating a burnt-out car after an alleged shooting in Stirling. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Police are investigating a burnt-out car after an alleged shooting in Stirling. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

A burnt-out car is being investigated after a man was injured in a shooting in Stirling.

Detectives believe the incident in the Whins of Milton area last Monday (February 19) was targeted.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a silver or grey Kia Sportage which was spotted in the area around the time of the attack.

A car of the same description was found burnt out in Shotts shortly after 11pm that same day.

Police say Stirling ‘shooting’ was targeted attack

Officers received a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property on Randolph Crescent at around 8.10pm.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow as a result and was treated for a minor injury.

He was then discharged.

Detective Inspector John Currie of Stirling police office said: “Since this incident was reported, we have been carrying out extensive inquiries in and around the local area along with gathering and studying a large amount of CCTV footage.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

“We would appreciate any assistance the public can give us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless and dangerous act.

“If you were in the area of Randolph Crescent around 8pm on Monday, 19 February, or have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.

Burnt-out car undergoing forensic examination

“A silver or grey Kia Sportage was seen in Randolph Crescent and Glasgow Road around the time of the shooting.

“We would urge anyone with information on this car or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to review it and get in touch if you hold any detail on this.

“A Kia Sportage matching the description of the one seen in Randolph Crescent was found burnt out near the A71, Ayr Road, Shotts, around 11.10pm that same evening.

“It is currently undergoing forensic examination and again I’d ask if you have any information regarding this to please come forward.

“Additional policing patrols remain in the area to provide public reassurance while we investigate this crime.

“Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem should contact 101 quoting incident number 3511 of February 19.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

More from News

A golfer at Caird Park and a parking sign in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee leisure venues saved - for now - and Ferry parking charges plan scrapped…
Shots were fired at the door of a house in Stirling, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shooting at house which left man injured was ‘targeted attack’, police say
A view of River Street and the river wall in Brechin during Storm Babet in October last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record number of flood alerts and warnings sent by Sepa since September
William Ward, Simon Milner-Edwards and Deborah Wilde arrive at court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Just Stop Oil protesters guilty of aggravated trespass for disrupting Wimbledon
The yacht Simplicity was hijacked by the three escaped prisoners from Grenada (AP Photo/Kenton X. Chance)
Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say
Dr Robert Laurenson, right, co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors committee, joins junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
NHS in England under ‘severe pressure’ as strike action continues – health chief
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — The full gamut of driving offences
Paul Givan said his department needed a £1 billion uplift (Rebecca Black/PA)
Northern Ireland’s education budget needs another £1 billion, says Givan
Photographers take pictures as Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, centre right, stands at a parliament session (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Hungary’s parliament votes to ratify Sweden’s application to join Nato
Protestors outside Birnam Arts building by Dunkeld
'Save Birnam library' campaigners stage protest against council cuts