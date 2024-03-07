Family of Stirling woman killed in crash ‘devastated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Family of Stirling woman killed in crash ‘devastated’

Pedestrian Helen Sinclair, 65, was hit by a car on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Helen Sinclair
Helen Sinclair, 65, who died in the Stirling crash. Image: Police Scotland

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Stirling say they have been left “devastated”.

Pedestrian Helen Sinclair, 65, from Stirling, was hit by a car near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907 shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Tiguan was uninjured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for an investigation to take place.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Helen’s family said: “The whole family is devastated following our tragic loss.

Family of Helen Sinclair thank messages of support after Stirling crash

“We would like to express thanks to everyone who was there at the incident and gave assistance and to everyone that has sent messages and offered support to us all.

“The family respectfully request privacy at this sad time.”

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Helen’s family at this difficult time.

“We’ll continue to support them and keep them updated with our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time.

“Please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference 2796 of Sunday March 3.

