Family of Stirling woman killed in crash ‘devastated’

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Stirling say they have been left “devastated”.

Pedestrian Helen Sinclair, 65, from Stirling, was hit by a car near Blackgrange Roundabout on the A907 shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Tiguan was uninjured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for an investigation to take place.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Helen’s family said: “The whole family is devastated following our tragic loss.

Family of Helen Sinclair thank messages of support after Stirling crash

“We would like to express thanks to everyone who was there at the incident and gave assistance and to everyone that has sent messages and offered support to us all.

“The family respectfully request privacy at this sad time.”

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Helen’s family at this difficult time.

“We’ll continue to support them and keep them updated with our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time.

“Please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference 2796 of Sunday March 3.