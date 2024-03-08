Man, 48, who died in Blair Drummond crash named as ‘much-loved son, father and partner’

A man who died in a crash near Blair Drummond has been named as a “much-loved son, father and partner”.

Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48, from Buchany, was driving his Audi A3 on the A84 Doune to Stirling road close to the safari park when the crash happened last Tuesday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father and partner, who studied and worked in marine biology, the oil industry and commercial diving to name a few.

Family of Jonathan Marshall Watson thank people for support after Blair Drummond crash

“He was also a keen musician and astrophile specialising in astrophotography.

“We would like to thank friends, family, and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson of the road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time.

“I’d especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance before emergency services arrived.”