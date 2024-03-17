Pictures: Perform in Perth celebrates 100th festival

Perth’s annual festival of music, dance and speech has celebrated it’s 100th event.

Perform in Perth ran from 4th to 16th March with thousands of children and adults taking part. Over the fortnight, audiences have enjoyed competitions in Scottish Country Dancing, Baton Twirling, poetry and bible reading, vocal and instrumental solos, band and orchestra performances.

The team of adjudicators provided expert feedback, guidance and teaching points to the performers to help bring their performance onto the next level. A full list of results can be found here.

The competition was held in venues across the city including, Elim Pentecostal Church, St John’s Episcopal Church, Perth Concert Hall, Bankfoot Church Centre, North Inch Community Campus and St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church.

Photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall went along to capture some of the action.