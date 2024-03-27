Man, 20, charged after spaniel died in Dunblane ‘attack’ involving two dogs

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a spaniel died following an alleged attack by two other dogs in Dunblane.

The incident happened at the town’s Braemar Park on Monday March 11.

Both the dogs said to have been involved have been traced.

One has been destroyed and the other has been taken to secure kennels.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The man was charged with an offence in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“We thank the public for their support in relation to this inquiry.”