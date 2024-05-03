Owner of Stirling convenience store retires after 33 years of ‘laughter and madness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Owner of Stirling convenience store retires after 33 years of ‘laughter and madness’

Keith McDowall stepped back from Broad Street Stores this week.

By Andrew Robson
Keith McDowall outside Broad Street Stores in Stirling
Keith McDowall outside Broad Street Stores. Image: Rebecca McDowall

The owner of a convenience store near Stirling Castle has retired after more than three decades in charge.

Broad Street Stores changed hands for the first time this week as owner Keith McDowall stood down.

The 59-year-old opened the convenience store in 1991 and says he “absolutely loved” his time running the business.

‘Right time to retire’ for owner of Broad Street Stores

Keith told The Courier: “I’ve had a successful time running the store – I’m not saying I’m perfect but I absolutely loved it for the most part.

“Sure, over the years there have been good times and bad times, but the people you see day in and day out are what make it worth it.

Keith McDowall outside the Stirling corner shop.
Keith ran the shop for more than three decades. Image: Supplied

“Morning to night, you get a great variety of people walking in the store, and I’ve seen the business evolve several times over the years to meet the different demographics.

“I’ve met some great characters and I wouldn’t have swapped it for anything.

“However, it was the right time to retire.”

‘We were like a family’ says retiring owner of Stirling store

While Keith has no concrete retirement plans yet, he hopes to jet off to Las Vegas for his 60th birthday later this year.

He says the new owners, Sanje Ganesasabapathy and Annushan Rujanthin, have already started to add their own stamp to the store.

He added: “At the moment I’ve been spending my days in the garden but the hope is to go to Las Vegas with the family.

“I’ve still been going into the store to help out the new owners in the mornings but in a couple of weeks, that will be me.

Keith outside the Stirling store on his final day
Keith celebrated his retirement on Tuesday. Image: Supplied

“Tuesday was an emotional day for everyone, we were like a family in the store.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who supported me throughout the years – if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been there as long.

“We’ve had some really great times, fun times, laughter and madness – it’s made the entire story.

“It has been a pleasure.”

It comes as Chester’s Coffee Xpress on Station Road has been put up for sale as the owner looks to retire.

